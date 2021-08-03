The immunization chief remained “ill” with an unvaccinated pregnant woman being hospitalized in Covid

Doctors who lead the Covid vaccination program in Bolton urged pregnant women to immunize after being shocked by the number of pregnant women hospitalized after being infected with the virus.

Dr. Helen Wall says pregnant women and breastfeeding women, or going to Bolton’s clinic for vaccination, or seeking advice after suffering from a number of serious cases. Begged for a woman who wanted.

She states:

“Last week, 200 people were hospitalized and 1 in 10 eventually received critical care.

“Stillbirths and an increase in premature babies.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get this into the stomach when we have enough means to stop it.”



Last week, Bolton GP Federation Chief Nurse Kath Arrowsmith also talked about the importance of vaccination against Covid during pregnancy and urged all women with vaccination concerns to seek guidance.









She states: “As a general practitioner, I have always been passionate about the UK’s immunization program.

“In this country, many infectious diseases have been eradicated, mainly through work done at the clinical level.

“By administering these first vaccines to 8-week-old babies, we can give them the best start in their lives and protect them from potentially life-threatening infections.

“During pregnancy, mothers are given the flu vaccine at any stage of pregnancy, and from the 16th week of pregnancy, the hoop cough vaccine.

“Providing these vaccines to mothers is the first step in protecting the baby and a very important start in providing protection until they are old enough to vaccinate themselves in eight weeks. ..

“The Covid vaccine is not a live vaccine like the flu vaccine or pertussis vaccine that is routinely given during pregnancy in the UK.

“Pregnant women, like everyone else, can get sick with Covid, but sadly they are at increased risk of developing complications and getting sick. Of course, this is the fetal. May also affect. “





Mrs. Allosmis said in her experience that pregnant women in need of a viral life-saving emergency did not previously have a jab.

She states: “Sadly, I saw a pregnant Covid woman in the ICU.

“We know that those women weren’t vaccinated, and that’s why we encourage people in doubt to chat with one of the teams.

“We are here to support you and help you make the right decisions for you and your foetation.

“You will never be under pressure, but you will have access to experts who can provide evidence-based facts about Covid-19 and vaccines.

“As a mother and grandmother, I recognize how difficult it is to make decisions about pregnancy and fetal health.

“We all want to do our best for our children. We understand that women have questions that need to be answered.

“I would like to invite pregnant, breastfeeding, and family planning people to Bolton’s vaccination site. The team will support you.”