Two-thirds of Michigan deer had COVID-19 antibodies in a federal study





paper Even deer in Michigan do not appear to be safe from COVID-19 infection when exposed to the virus, according to a new federal study. and Federal investigation In the detection of coronavirus in white-tailed deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania, the USDA detected evidence of the virus in 33% of cases. In Michigan deer, two-thirds of the tested deer returned positive. According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a total of 481 samples were collected between January 2020 and March 2021. Authorities warned against generalizing the data to represent the overall deer population in the state. How did the deer get infected with the virus? USDA does not know how the deer was infected. According to the summary of the report, they may have been exposed through people, the environment, or other deer. Can a deer spread it to people? Health officials have long argued that animals are unlikely to spread COVID-19 to humans and that animal-to-human transmission does not play a major role in the spread of the coronavirus. That includes deer. What if a deer is infected with COVID-19? Studies show that not many. Although not the focus of the report, authorities did not see evidence of clinical illness associated with the deer virus. This was followed in another experiment in which the deer was intentionally exposed to the virus, but no symptoms occurred. The test examined the presence of antibodies that indicate whether the deer was exposed. However, no active infections that cause symptoms have been reported. Can I eat venison if exposed to COVID-19? Hunters and those planning to eat hunted meat do not have to worry about getting COVID-19 from ingestion. “There is no evidence that preparing or eating meat from animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 can lead to COVID-19 infection.” Why study COVID-19 with deer? If there are no positive concerns about deer being infected with the virus or cross-infecting humans, why study it in the first place? Well, experts weren’t sure what they were trying to find when they started. APHIS states that it did so because of the high number of interactions between people and deer in the states surveyed, and it is wise to further investigate whether deer function as virus reservoirs or hosts. I thought. In addition, it helps authorities better understand the origin of the virus and its effects on wildlife.

