Kaiser Permanente announces vaccine obligations





Kaiser Permanente requires all employees and doctors to be vaccinated with COVID-19 by September 30 and on August 23, twice a week for those who have not yet been vaccinated. COVID-19 inspection will start. To date, 78% of Kaiser employees and 95% of physicians in Northern California have been vaccinated, says Michelle J. Gaskill Hames, Senior Vice President of Hospital and Health Insurance Operations at Kaiser Permanente, Northern California. Said at a press conference on Monday. .. “And for the rest, 22% of employees and doctors, this mission provides encouragement and support to reach a fully vaccinated workforce to keep everyone safe. I want, “said Gaskill-Hames. This is a registered nurse. When asked, Gaskill-Hames did not specifically say that anyone who refuses to be vaccinated will be dismissed. Rather, she said Kaiser would work with trade unions on the next step. She said there are exceptions on a case-by-case basis for medical and religious reasons. Kaiser will be North Bay’s second medical system to take a firm stand on vaccination obligations. As Governor Gavin Newsom suggested in a July 26 announcement, Marin Health on July 27 will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and instead opt for routine COVID-19 testing. I told the Business Journal that I wouldn’t allow it. Dr. Karin Shovelson, Chief Medical Officer of Marine Health, said: You will also need proof of vaccination. MarinHealth’s policy reflects the policy of UCSF Health, an affiliate whose policy is already in effect through the University of California system. Gaskill-Hames said at a news conference that he expects employees to ask questions, but also expects support. “Our healthcare professionals are tired. They are disappointed that we have achieved a fourth surge,” she said. “And when we see it, we believe that vaccination could almost prevent it.” In a statement prior to the press conference, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. Greg A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Greg A. Adams, said: -19 inpatients are unvaccinated. “ Mandating vaccination is the most effective way Kaiser protects its workers, patients, and the communities in which it serves, he said. “We encourage all healthcare, business and industry leaders across the country to play a role in ending the pandemic by doing the same,” Adams said. Kaiser employees are given paid administrative time to be vaccinated at the onsite clinic or elsewhere. The Kaiser Permanente organization states that it includes more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 Physicians in the Permanente Medical Group.

