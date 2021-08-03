Allegheny County is currently looking at a “significant” rate of coronavirus infection





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of coronavirus cases is now “significant” in Allegheny County. New data released by the CDC on Monday showed that infection rates in some counties in Pennsylvania moved from “moderate” to “significant.” In other words, there have been more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days. The Allegheny County Health Department reports that the percentage here is 58.5 per 100,000... When cases reach this level, the CDC recommends that everyone, including vaccinated people, wear a mask indoors. Neither the Wolf administration nor the Allegheny County Health Department have stated that they are considering another masking obligation at this time. “Vaccination remains the most important public health action we can take to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an email statement from Dr. Debrabogen, director of the County Health Department. I did. “We know that delta variants are easy to spread from person to person, so it makes sense to take more precautions. Our goal is to keep the community safe. To prevent it from spreading further. “ Thanks to the vaccine, there is generally no concern that the number of COVID-19 patients will overwhelm the entire Pennsylvania healthcare system. This was a significant possibility in late 2020, when many hospitals were pushed to their absolute limits. “I think it’s very difficult to do this in Allegheny County, where vaccination rates are OK,” said Dr. Thomas Walsh, an infectious disease specialist at the Allegheny Health Network. , These areas can quickly be overwhelmed. ” However, while 61.7% of all Allegheny county populations are fully vaccinated, less than 35% of counties such as Bedford, Bradford, Fulton and Potter are fully vaccinated. These are all rural counties and tend to have scarce medical resources such as hospital beds and doctors. Matt Ferrari, director of the Pennsylvania State Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, said: Statistically One person infected with the delta variant spreads the virus to five more .. By comparison, only two more people may have been infected with the virus strain that prevailed in the spring of 2020. However, it is difficult to compare this stage of the pandemic with last year. Many things are different. The virus is more infectious and masking is no longer required, but more than half of Pennsylvania residents are protected by one of three highly effective vaccines that significantly reduce the chances of serious illness or death. I have. Prior to the arrival of the Delta Variant, Allegheny County seemed to have won the war by inoculating people earlier than the virus spread. In June, the county health department reported about 12 new cases a day. Today, that number is well over 100. “It’s like running a hurdle with a vaccine, and the virus called Usain Bolt to run 100. [meters,]”Ferrari said. “We need to enhance our games and use new strategies to reach more people faster.”

