Texas Covid-19 vaccination rate is relatively high, but still fighting to shoot weapons as cases increase





“I want to get our lives back together,” Camila, who will soon be in her second year of middle school, told CNN. She says she wants to go out in public without a mask. She wants to go on a family vacation, says she’s struggling with distance education, and wants to go directly to school safely. “And I also want to be safe.”

Camilla was vaccinated in partnership with a non-profit emanipet, which provides routine health care for dogs, at a location on the edge of the capital by Austin Public Health in Delvage, Texas. Authorities were looking for people like Camilla who were not vaccinated but were willing to change it.

As the pace of vaccination slows, Austin goes to different parts of the city (veterinary clinics, churches, wreck centers, construction sites, homeless shelters) just to vaccinate 10, 15, or 20 people. We are staffing and struggling to get more shots. All at once.

Overall, Travis County, including Austin, is doing relatively well in terms of vaccination. About 63.4% of the county’s population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated. According to Monday data from the Texas Department of Health Compared to about 52.9% of the state’s population over the age of 12. But stopping the increasing trend of infections and hospitalizations caused by Delta variants is not enough, officials say. Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN that the county and city were on track and advertised high vaccination rates. “This Covid variant, Delta, shows that it is much more infectious and has a much greater impact,” he said. Early on, thousands of people were vaccinated in Austin each day, Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, told CNN. The demand for vaccines was so high that some had to decline at first. Current? “We’re probably seeing 50 to 100 people, depending on the number of strike teams on a particular day,” Walks said. “Our ICU capacity is reaching a critical point where the level of risk to the entire community, not just those in need of COVID treatment, is significantly increased,” Walks said in a statement on Friday. rice field. “If we neglect to get together as a community now, we endanger the lives of loved ones who may need lifesaving first aid.” Adler added: “Today, when we were distributing thousands of vaccines just a few months ago, it’s not frustrating that it’s very difficult to vaccinate people’s arms, and we’re doing everything we can. increase.” Currently, “labor-intensive efforts” include “virtually door-to-door visits,” he said. “We are trying to find people where they are,” Adler said. “We work through a trusted voice and community, working with churches, religious institutions, and religious leaders.” Camilla admits she was nervous about being shot. She says she didn’t want to be vaccinated at first. But she was the last member of her family who needed it-everyone else was vaccinated. So she decided to listen to someone she could trust-her mother told her that the vaccine was the best way to get back to normal. “My mom was talking to me in the car, she said,’If we want to make the world better, we have to help,'” Camilla said. “Everyone needs to be vaccinated.” “Popularity among unvaccinated people” After weeks of progress, Covid-19 cases are growing rapidly in states across the country. According to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, Monday’s seven-day moving average was 9,789 new daily cases in Texas. This is the journey from July 1st, when the moving average of the new 7-day daily cases was around 1,500. Austin is also feeling a surge. The city’s Covid-19 dashboard The 7-day moving average on Monday is about 365, up from about 34 on July 1. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with an average of 346 patients over the last 7 days as of Monday, with 57 reported cases. At the beginning of July. “This delta variant actually caused a surprising increase in the number of cases,” Walks told CNN. “We went from 30 to about 400 a day in almost two and a half years and three weeks.” “That’s because there are still a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated,” she said. Adler told CNN that almost all hospitals in the city were unvaccinated. “Almost everyone in our ICU is unvaccinated. No one in our city has a ventilator,” he said. Said. “This is an epidemic among unvaccinated people.” last week, The city has moved to Stage 4 of the five risk-based guidelines Partial or unvaccinated people are advised to avoid personal gatherings, meals, travel and shopping, unless absolutely necessary. And we recommend that everyone wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated. in the meantime, Governor Greg Abbott He said he would not impose a state-wide mask mandate, previously banning local governments from requesting vaccines. He said the Texans knew “what are the standards and what practices we want to adopt to protect ourselves.” CNN Affiliate KPRC last week. “This is a time of personal responsibility.” But at the forefront, Adler said that this kind of message is “to take the action we want if the governor is not really ready to participate in a way that sends a clear message to the community about the need. Is making it difficult. ” About vaccination and the ability and importance of people to wear masks when the level of infection is very high. “ Target “movable middle” Still, with Austin officials Governor agrees The vaccine is effective against the virus. Health officials are currently focusing on what Walks describes as “movable intermediate.” That is, those who are looking for more information or who need to address their concerns on a one-to-one basis. So-called strike teams are mobilizing in the community to find these individuals where they live, work and play, Walks says. But that means more human resources are being spent on vaccination of fewer people. Authorities also have to fight false information and convince people that vaccines are safe and effective, she says. “Everyone we can get vaccinated against is another person who never gets sick,” she said. “Vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.” Austin’s efforts to increase vaccination are a pattern that is being developed throughout the state. The Texas Department of Health has announced that it will award $ 10 million to local organizations promoting vaccines, including educational institutions, faith-based organizations, regional coalitions, and nonprofits. According to Walks, Austin has had some success, explaining the “slight rise” in people coming out to get vaccinated. Especially for children Like Camilla. “Especially, I see my parents taking their children for vaccination. We’re a few weeks away from resuming school, so we want to do what we can to keep our children safe. “Walks said.

