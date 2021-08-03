COVID surge prompts new Washington County Health Department recommendations





The surprising surge in local coronavirus cases Washington County Health Department A new recommendation will be issued on Tuesday to encourage everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to take precautions. These precautions include wearing a mask in public places and asking many to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. New COVID-19 case spike Reported This week is the entire tri-state area. “We are in another crisis of this pandemic and we need to take action at this moment,” Washington County Health Director Earl Stoner said in a statement Tuesday. Is a sign that the community is expanding and this is a concern. “Most of the new cases and hospitalizations occur in unvaccinated people,” he added. “Although not 100%, vaccines, including those against COVID-19 mutants, are very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. Simply put, more people are desperate to get vaccinated. It is necessary. Until then, this is the reality we must face. “ Advisory notes increase “by some important indicators” such as: Over the past three weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 180% among residents of Washington County.

Over the same period, the new case rate per 100,000 people surged 860% — the current rate is 7.3%.

The positive rate has increased by 780% in the last 3 weeks and is now 4.4%.

As of Tuesday, 11 people have been hospitalized and hospitalizations are increasing.

A groundbreaking incident has been identified in Washington County.

Subspecies such as B.1.1.7 (alpha), P.1 (gamma), and B.1.617.2 (delta) have also been identified in Washington County. All three have been designated as "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The majority of infections are in unvaccinated people According to the Ministry of Health, 82% of COVID-19-positive cases in Washington County over the past two weeks were unvaccinated individuals. The department "strongly" encourages all community members who have not yet been fully vaccinated to wear masks in indoor group settings and to be vaccinated if eligible. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccination Anyone over 12 years old can use it. The health department has warned all community members, including those vaccinated, to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear proper masks indoors among people who do not live with you. Avoid large numbers of people and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with sick or sick people. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated indoors with someone outside your home and wear a mask,” Stoner said. “If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors in public to reduce the risk of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and prevent the possibility of infecting others if infected. Please consider. “ Background:COVID-19 Spike: Increasing numbers of new coronavirus cases in Tristate County Health care providers:How do hospitals in the tri-state area handle COVID-19 vaccination of staff? Take a shot.COVID vaccines are still important, says CEO of Melitus For more information or to book a COVID-19 vaccination, please visit: WashCoVax.com Or call 240-313-3456. People who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested regardless of vaccination status or previous infection. Asymptomatic people exposed to COVID-19 should also be tested regardless of vaccination status. For more information on test locations and times, please visit: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/..

