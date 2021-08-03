West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes identified in Cheyenne





(Shutterstock) A pool of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes was detected in Cheyenne, according to a Tuesday press release from the Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department in Casper, Wyoming. Infected mosquitoes were collected in the week of July 26 near North Cheyenne Community Park as part of ongoing surveillance activities in the city of Cheyenne. A positive test for West Nile fever has been confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Institute. “Infected birds can carry the virus over long distances, so precautions need to be taken throughout the town,” says the Department of Health. “No human cases have been reported this season. The last human case reported in Cheyenne was 2018.” The article continues below … According to Roy Chloeger, director of environmental health at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, this is a typical time of increased West Nile virus activity. Most mosquitoes do not test positive for the virus that causes the disease. “But being bitten by a mosquito infected with the West Nile virus can cause serious illness and even death,” says the Department of Health. “People are less likely to get sick, but people over the age of 50 are at greatest risk of serious illness. Not everyone infected with the West Nile virus gets sick.” “But it can cause serious complications, including neurological disorders, and can cause mild flu-like illnesses such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes. If you suspect you have symptoms of the West Nile virus, see your doctor right away. “ Mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water, the eggs hatch into larvae, and the larvae grow in water for 7-10 days before becoming adults. “Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can spread the disease, include items around the house, such as bird baths, unused flowerpots, discarded tires, and even bottle caps, small ponds and other It lays eggs in stagnant waters, “said the Department of Health. The health department and Cheyenne Weed & Pest will continue to monitor known breeding grounds. “The larval control activity will continue throughout the summer,” Kroeger added. “The experts in the Cheyenne Weed and Pest and the Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department’s mosquito control program are doing their utmost to protect the community. To eliminate the pool of water that mosquitoes can breed. Please play your part in checking your property. “ Weeds and pests continue to use ultra-low dose (ULV) trucks to spray areas with high mosquitoes. “These trucks pass through neighborhoods and recreation areas after sunset,” the release said. “You may see the sound of strobe lights and motors of small equipment passing through, but don’t worry. For more information on ULV truck spray, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/mosquito-control/community/truck-spraying.html.. Laramie County will also spray larvicide on and near streams throughout the county in the near future. “ Here are some mosquito control tips shared by the health sector: Check all properties for items that can hold water. Children’s toys, buckets, pools, canoes, wheelbarrows, and other items stored outdoors should be turned inside out when not in use to prevent water from accumulating.

Drill a hole in the bottom of the recycling container to remove discarded tires.

For unused pools and spas, drain the water from the cover or treat the standing water with a mosquito briquette and post accordingly. Baking is 100 Central Ave from Monday to Friday. It is available from the Health Department of.phone (307) 633-4090 Or email [email protected] I will arrange a pickup.

Cover the water storage containers (buckets, water tanks, tubs) tightly to prevent mosquitoes from entering to lay their eggs. For containers without a lid, use wire mesh with smaller holes than adults.

Use an outdoor flying insect repellent spray where mosquitoes rest. Mosquitoes rest in dark, humid places, such as under patio furniture, carports and garages. Always follow the instructions on the label when using pesticides.

Make sure the gutters are properly drained, vegetation and debris are removed from the edges of the pond, and leaf debris is removed from the yard or garden. To reduce the risk of being bitten, use the 5D method by following these steps: Dawn of dusk: When mosquitoes are more active, they stay indoors.

dress: Cover as completely as possible. Wear shoes and socks, long trousers, and long-sleeved shirts when you are outdoors for extended periods of time or when mosquitoes are active.

drain: Reduce the amount of water that collects in or near your property by draining and / or removing it. Mosquitoes can spawn in areas of pooled water.

Reduce the amount of water that collects in or near your property by draining and / or removing it. Mosquitoes can spawn in areas of pooled water. DEET: Use a mosquito repellent. This should always be applied according to the instructions on the label. Do not use repellents for babies under 2 months of age. Children under the age of 3 should not use products containing lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or paramentandiol (PMD) oils. “For more information, please call the Health Department at: (307) 633-4090 Alternatively, visit the West Nile page. https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/west-nile-virus/, ”The release will end. Related Articles from Oil City News:

