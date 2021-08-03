Since Sunday, 26 new COVID-19 cases have been added in the Waterloo region.71 percent of fully vaccinated eligible population





Waterloo-Waterloo Regional Health Authority has recorded 26 new COVID-19 infections since Sunday, with more than 71% of fully vaccinated eligible residents. Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, eight are linked on Monday, 16 are associated with Sunday, and the rest are from the previous reporting period. The Health Unit did not provide updates on Monday due to a holiday, but reports 48 hours of data on Tuesday. The latest COVID-19 cases bring the total number of cases in the Waterloo region since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 17,989 resolved infections, 145 active cases, and 282 deaths. Meanwhile, another 1,641 vaccines were given in the area on Monday, bringing the total number of armed jabs to 770,721. Over 83.1% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 71.15% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations have increased by 1 over the past two days to a maximum of 17. Nine of them are being treated in the community intensive care unit, down two from the Sunday update. Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the region. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 545,602 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the Waterloo region. As of Tuesday, the positive rate in the region was 2.5%, up sharply from 1.9% on Friday. The virus replication rate is currently 1.2, up from 0.9 on Friday. The Tuesday update did not record any new concerns variants. There are 4,752 lab-identified variants of the concerns recorded in the Waterloo region. The breakdown of regional variants is as follows: 3,122 is an alpha version, first identified in the United Kingdom and initially known as B.1.1.7.

21 is a beta version, first detected in South Africa and formerly known as B.1.315.

96 is a gamma variant first discovered in Brazil and labeled P.1.

1,255 is a delta variant, first discovered in India and formerly known as B.1.617.

Mutations were detected in 258 cases, but no mutant strains have been identified yet Across the state, 332 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the last two days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 550,986 lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections have been recorded. The seven-day rolling average for Ontario is now 201, up from 157 at this point last week. With files from CTV Toronto.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/26-new-covid-19-cases-added-in-waterloo-region-since-sunday-71-per-cent-of-eligible-population-fully-vaccinated-1.5532963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos