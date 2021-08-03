Michigan added 2,605 cases, killing 26 people from COVID-19 in 4 days





Michigan added 2,605 cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. This includes the total for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, this figure is 906,538 confirmed cases and 19,947 deaths in Michigan since the virus was first detected in March 2020. The state had an average of 651 cases per day at the time. Last week, the state added 4,012 cases and 38 deaths from the virus. This is an increase from the previous week when the state added 2,323 cases and 35 deaths from the virus. A week earlier, in mid-July, the state added 1,531 cases, down from 47 deaths.The total number of weekly cases has increased by 4 weeks. A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December. Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April “MIVaccto Normal” We plan to link future COVID-19 restrictions to the proportion of residents who received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.Status Lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions June 22nd after many other rollbacks, including indoor and outdoor capacity limits. Half of the U.S. adult population secures vaccine doses, 63.7% as of MondayAt least one of Michigan’s residents over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. When children aged 12 to 15 years in the state were vaccinated against Pfizer in May, the proportion of the vaccinated population has decreased by about due to population growth.58%. last month,Whitmer $ 5 Million Initiative Offering university scholarships and prizes to COVID-19 vaccinated Michigan residents, the program states that it will save lives and change. Almost half of Michigan’s inhabitants Federal government urges people to wear masks indoors in fully vaccinated public Set because the coronavirus infection is “high” or “substantial”. Latest data from Michigan According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, Michigan had the eighth lowest case rate and the 18th lowest mortality rate in the United States last week. The state-wide positive rate has increased to 4.1%, up from 3% last week for the past four weeks. In Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Jackson and the Upper Peninsula, cases of COVID-19 are increasing most rapidly. Ages 30-39 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by ages 10-19 and 20-29. Case rates for all age groups are no longer declining and have entered a low-incidence plateau after bottoming out on June 26. The number of active outbreaks has increased by 19% since last week, with 21 new outbreaks identified primarily from long-term care facilities and long-term care facilities. Approximately 1.6% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Hospitalization increased by 27% from last week. As of Monday, 306 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 79 were in the intensive care unit, and 27 were on ventilator. Nearly 84% of people hospitalized for the virus between March 11 and May 15 were unvaccinated. State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded. As of Thursday, 13,923 cases of COVID-19 mutations have been identified in Michigan, with the majority, or 13,433, B.1.1.7. The first case of the B.1.1.7 mutant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. After 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, there are 533 variants within the Michigan Correctional Authority. First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 82 cases of variants. First case of P.1.Variant from Brazil Identified by a resident of Bay County. Currently, there are 318 confirmed cases on P.1. There are also confirmed cases of 307 of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429. first time For B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. “DElta variant“It was first detected in India in October. Currently, there are 88 cases in India. Wayne County has the largest spread of B.1.1.7 variants, with over 1,263 cases and an additional 590 cases in Detroit. Wayne, Washtenaw, McComb, Livingston, and Genecy counties have six of the seven variants. Oakland County and Clinton County have all the reported variants. Vaccine administered As of Monday, the state had administered 9.75 million of the 11.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed. Almost 4.9 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 75% of all older people aged 65 and over and 63% of people aged 50-64. 51% of people aged 40-49. 46% of people between the ages of 30 and 39. 37% of people aged 20-29. 36% of people aged 16-19 and 16% of people aged 12-15. According to state metrics, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have been tested positive. Immunization rates are delayed in Detroit. According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 40% of residents to date have received a single dose. This is compared to 65% outside Wayne County, 57% in Macomb County, 68% in Oakland County, and 67% in Washtenaw County. To increase the vaccinations offered by Detroit “Good neighbor” Incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Fairwell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center and Samaritan Center. No reservation required. The virus is blamed on more than 613,000 deaths and 35 million confirmed infections in the United States. As of July 27, the state considered 872,163 people recovered from the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/08/03/michigan-adds-2-605-cases-26-deaths-covid-19-over-4-days/5463077001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

