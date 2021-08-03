The road from the blockage depends on testing, tracking and quarantine measures





Similar to Melbourne’s experience last August, he said, there is an approximately 22% chance that a strict Level 4 blockade will be required if cases grow, the medical system is stressed, and testing and follow-up are delayed. rice field. UNSW epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws said Doherty Modeling “really punched” because the 70% target couldn’t protect enough Australians. “That’s 56 percent of the total population, which means that one in two is unprotected,” she said. Professor McLaws said that modeling has made the government overly dependent on the success of public health measures without achieving the goal of “ambitious herd immunity.” “It assumes that there are enough tests or warnings to ask the community to start wearing masks, but when a variant of concern enters the population, it is as much as NSW has. You will have a lot of problems, “she said. Professor Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer, said COVID-19 will be distributed in the community once restrictions begin to be relaxed as more people are vaccinated. “We have to accept that the incident will occur. We have to be hospitalized, we have to be hospitalized in the ICU, and we have to accept that we will die,” he said. “Therefore, we need to revisit our plans for intensive care unit capacity, in-hospital capacity, and ability to continue. This is very clear from modeling, but the best public testing, tracking, isolation, and It is an element of quarantine. Correspondence to health. “ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was confident that he would reach the 70 percent target by the end of the year. Loading Professor McVernon said it was important to first focus on the most vulnerable groups in the country’s immunization strategy, but now to reduce infections, Young adults needed to initiate immunity.. The modeling is based on the hypothetical case of uniform coverage across the country, but regional dataHow big difference across the country.. Lieutenant John Frewen, responsible for Operation COVID Shield, said it was important to vaccinate the country “as consistently and evenly as possible.” “From now on, we’ll be watching carefully where some areas are moving forward and where they are lagging,” he told reporters on Tuesday. Loading It has been administered 12.6 million times nationwide. To date, 41.4% of the eligible population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated once, and 19.7%, or about 15% of the total population, has been fully vaccinated. Opposition health spokesman Mark Butler said it’s shameful that millions of people were blocked in Greater Sydney, while Sydney was one of the lowest vaccination rates in the developed world. Stated. “If Scott Morrison had a job and a sufficient vaccine supply … only 15 percent of Australia’s population would not be in the current position of being vaccinated,” he said. .. The next step in modeling the Doherty Institute for the Federal Government will take a closer look at some groups or more local areas that may be subject to specific measures for vaccination, Professor McVernon. Said. The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. Sign up here..

