Delta variants can drive the “herd immunity” threshold by more than 80%
August 3, 2021- Delta variant of coronavirus Percentage of the population that spreads more easily than the original virus and needs vaccination to reach “”Herd immunityAccording to experts, protection can be over 80%.
Also, according to today’s media briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, it may be time to consider wearing an N95 mask in a public indoor space, regardless of vaccination status.
In addition, getting a fully vaccinated booster shot is not currently a top public health priority.Instead, the third Immunization Should be booked for more vulnerable people and efforts should focus on getting first vaccination For unvaccinated people in the United States and around the world.
“The problem here is that the delta mutant is … more contagious than the original virus, which makes the overall threshold of herd immunity much higher,” said Ricardo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.・ Franco, an assistant professor of medicine, said. briefing.
“In the case of Delta, these threshold estimates are well above 80% and can be approaching 90%,” he said.
Applying that number to the context, the original coronavirus required an estimated 67% of the population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. also, measles Franco added that herd immunity threshold is one of the highest at 95%.
Herd immunity is the point at which a sufficient number of people are immunized and the entire population is protected. And that’s already happening. “Unvaccinated people are actually benefiting from larger herds Immunity Protection in high-vaccinated counties compared to low-vaccinated counties. “
Maximize mask protection
Unlike the early days of COVID-19 Pandemic Due to the widespread shortage of personal protective equipment, masks are readily available. This includes an N95 mask that enhances protection against coronavirus, Ezekiel J. Emmanuel, MD, said at a briefing.
After July 27 CDC Recommendations Professor Emmanuel of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia said most Americans wear masks indoors in public places.
“It’s not just a mask,” he added. “A good mask makes a big difference and is very important.”
Mask protection is the blocking of 0.3 micron particles. “And I think we need to make sure that people have masks that can be filtered out,” he said. Surgical masks are very good, but “not as good as the N95,” he added.
As the name implies, N95 filters out 95% of these particles.
Emmanuel admitted that people were fed up with COVID-19 and adhered to public health measures, but demanded patience.
“We’ve made a lot of sacrifices. We’re tired and shouldn’t throw it away in just a few months,” he said. Indoors, we protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. “
Dealing with disconnection
Emmanuel said he was “worried” in response to a reporter’s question about the potential of a large crowd at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago to become a superspreading event last week.
“If you’re going to such a rally, I think it’s wise to wear an N95 mask and not spend too much time somewhere,” he said.
On the plus side, Emmanuel said the event was held outdoors with a lot of air circulation.
But “this is like having some sort of disconnect between people’s desire for us to return to normal and the fact that we are in the midst of this surge.”
Another potential issue is events where people come from different places. Therefore, when they return home, they may “sow seeds in many other communities.”
Some boosters, for now
Although not officially recommended, some fully vaccinated Americans are seeking their own third or booster vaccination.
Emmanuel was asked for his opinion and said, “We will need to give boosters to people with immunodeficiency and those who are sensitive. Let’s start from there.”
He said more research was needed on booster shots. “Given that we gave more than 160 million shots, there is a very small study and we need to emphasize” very small “. “
“But boosters seem to boost antibodies and defenses,” he said.
Instead of boosters, it is more important that unvaccinated people are fully vaccinated.
“We need to put our priorities in the right place,” he said.
Emmanuel vaccinationIt’s no longer a problem, except for rural people who may have to travel long distances. “If you want it, it’s very difficult not to find a vaccine.”
The remaining hurdle is “to fight the main disinformation initiative. I don’t think this is false information. I think there is very clear evidence that it is false information-about the spread of vaccines. False facts, “said Emmanuel.
Breakthrough Infection Dilemma
The breakthrough case “remains a very minority of infections at this time … it’s encouraging,” Franco said.
Also, tracking symptomatic breakthrough infections remains easier than studying fully vaccinated people who have been infected with the coronavirus but remain asymptomatic.
“We aren’t really good at handling the frequency of asymptomatic cases,” Emmanuel said. “If you miss a breakthrough infection, many of them, you may miss some [virus] It is a very important evolution that we follow. This missing information may include the emergence of new variants.
Breakthrough asymptomatic cases are the most worrisome group, “said Emmanuel.Maybe you have a little sneeze Or coughing is nothing unusual. And you can still send the delta variant. “
Big picture
According to Emmanuel, the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is a major challenge in front of us. “Now we need to deal with it by getting more people to get a very good vaccine.”
“But that also means we have to stop focusing on the United States alone.” He said that Delta and other variants were born abroad and “to the world. Vaccination … must be a top priority. “
“In the fall, we are all clearly facing challenges,” Emmanuel said. “With the opening of the school and the return of employees by employers, even if these groups were vaccinated, it would be a major challenge for all of us.”
..
