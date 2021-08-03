Delta variants can drive the “herd immunity” threshold by more than 80%

August 3, 2021- Delta variant of coronavirus Percentage of the population that spreads more easily than the original virus and needs vaccination to reach “”Herd immunityAccording to experts, protection can be over 80%.

Also, according to today’s media briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, it may be time to consider wearing an N95 mask in a public indoor space, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, getting a fully vaccinated booster shot is not currently a top public health priority.Instead, the third Immunization Should be booked for more vulnerable people and efforts should focus on getting first vaccination For unvaccinated people in the United States and around the world.

“The problem here is that the delta mutant is … more contagious than the original virus, which makes the overall threshold of herd immunity much higher,” said Ricardo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.・ Franco, an assistant professor of medicine, said. briefing.

“In the case of Delta, these threshold estimates are well above 80% and can be approaching 90%,” he said.

Applying that number to the context, the original coronavirus required an estimated 67% of the population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. also, measles Franco added that herd immunity threshold is one of the highest at 95%.

Herd immunity is the point at which a sufficient number of people are immunized and the entire population is protected. And that’s already happening. “Unvaccinated people are actually benefiting from larger herds Immunity Protection in high-vaccinated counties compared to low-vaccinated counties. “