At two large hospitals in Alabama, all staff and volunteers need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.





At Ascension, the Catholic medical system that operates St. Vincent Hospital and Mobile’s Providence Hospital in the Birmingham area, staff must be vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by November 12. The announcement, announced at the end of last month, comes from the growing number of hospital systems deploying vaccine requirements nationwide. Kaiser Permanente, California’s large medical system, needs vaccination. So are some hospitals in Texas and all hospitals in New Jersey. “Ascension is that all employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, whether they provide direct patient care and whether they work at our care site or remotely. Will demand that, “said the announcement. “This includes employees employed by subsidiaries and partners. Doctors and advanced care providers, whether employed or independent. Volunteers and vendors enter the Ascension Facility. . “ Other large hospitals in Alabama have issued a statement encouraging vaccination, but have not requested it. “UAB Medicine continues to explore options to encourage employees to use the free, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said spokesman Bob Sheppard. A children’s hospital treating more than 30 children with COVID-19 issued a statement last week promoting vaccination. “The leadership of medical staff in Alabama, infectious disease doctors and CEO Tom Shuffleberger strongly support COVID vaccination for all individuals over the age of 12 (including all adults working at Children’s), the statement said. “The emergence and proliferation of COVID-19 delta variants is a major concern for our clinical leaders. Public health forecasts predict that in the coming months, delta variants will be in January and February. Will be even worse than the darkest days of the pandemic. “ Ascension Hospital staff and vendors must complete the vaccine series by November 12. This coincides with the system’s influenza vaccination deadline. Employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons can request a tax exemption. “As with millions of people in the country and around the world, tens of thousands of Ascension buddies are already vaccinated with available vaccines,” the Ascension statement said. “But we have to do more to overcome this pandemic in order to provide a safe environment for the people we serve.”

