Connect with us

Health

US Covid-19: Utah Offers Children KN95 Masks As Delta Variants Promote National Hospitalization

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The 50,625 hospitalizations were more than triple that of about 16,000 patients a month before they were hospitalized.

“The idea that in fact 80% of the population cannot completely hide the virus may not be achievable with Delta variants,” said NIH director Francis Collins on Tuesday.

“But still, I was able to get to a place where this wasn’t a threat to your life, but annoying.”

Complete vaccination Collins told CNN that it’s the best way to mitigate a pandemic. “If you are vaccinated, your chances of getting infected and spreading the virus are greatly reduced,” he said.

Utah Offers KN95 Masks For School Children

Republican Governor Spencer Cox said he was fed up with people who could be vaccinated but could choose not.

Cox said on Tuesday that he “instructed the team to provide KN95 masks to all children in the state who wish to be vaccinated” to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated.

Covid-19 Mask: Which Mask Is Best For You And When To Use

“Currently purchased. Make it available at school and make KN95 masks available for free if children and parents want to wear masks on their children.”

The governor said neither he nor the school had the authority to issue mask mandates, but local health department and county-elected officials could decide on mask man dates for their school for 30 days at a time.

Cox said that the pandemic is a “unvaccinated pandemic.” CDC director also says.. The governor said people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 were dissatisfied with having to wear masks to help those who were not vaccinated.

“The CDC is calling on everyone who has been vaccinated to re-vaccination the team to protect those who are vaccinated but have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” the governor said. ..

“I’m really tired, I’m really done with it, and I’m not really excited about having to make a sacrifice to protect someone who doesn’t seem to care.”

“We don’t think we’re giving enough care to anyone anymore.”

In Louisiana, Covid-19 hospitalization reached a record high, with 2,112 hospitalized on Tuesday, the State Department of Health said. The previous high was 2,069 on January 7th.

Of the Covid-19 patients admitted, 89% are unvaccinated and 222 are on ventilator, the Ministry of Health said.

The tragedy of Covid victims who said no to vaccines
ICU The largest hospital in Louisiana is widespread To that limit. As of Monday, 23 people were waiting for the ICU space to open, said Dr. Catherine O’Neill, Chief Medical Officer at the Hour Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

“While the family is sitting in the waiting room, people with chest pain are now sitting in the ER, and they are squeezing, and they are calling everyone they know,” O’Neill said. “O’Neill said.

About two weeks ago, the hospital had 36 Covid-19 patients. As of Monday, it was 155.

“No one should occupy a quarter of your hospital,” O’Neill said. “Because it’s the darkest day of the pandemic, we don’t think we’re giving enough care to anyone anymore.”

O’Neill emphasized that more people need to be vaccinated. and, The vaccine does not work completely until 2 weeks after the last dose, She said it was important to keep wearing the mask.

New mask obligations and vaccine requirements

Fully vaccinated people are still less likely to get infected, but the CDC Updated guidance Even people who were vaccinated last week Areas with substantial or high infection rates You need to mask when you are in a public place indoors.
The CDC adds 16 destinations to
That guidance covers Over 90% of the U.S. population -About 300 million people, according to CNN analysis of CDC data released on Monday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has temporarily reinstated the state’s Maskman Date for all people over the age of five, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, in public indoor locations. The mandate will take effect on Wednesday.

Dr. Joseph Canter, a Louisiana health doctor, says wearing masks is important for “getting children back to school to meet in person and keep their businesses open and a growing economy.”

Edwards said the current situation should not be mistaken for “just another surge.”

“We already have three of these, which is the worst we’ve ever had,” said the governor.

The current nationwide surge could be the worst ever, said Dr. Jerome Adams, a former US surgeon president and WISH-TV medical expert.

Vaccines are required for admission to restaurants and gyms in New York City

“We’re not crying wolves here,” Adams told The Washington Post. “This surge we are experiencing can be the worst surge we have ever faced, and it looks like it is already.”

New York City will be needed soon Proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, fitness s, indoor entertainment facilities In the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

This policy will come into effect within a few weeks.

Vaccination proof can take the form of a vaccine card. NYC COVIDSAFE app or New York Excelsior AppSaid De Blasio.
FBI warned Forged vaccination cards can lead to legal consequencesIncludes possible prison time.

Protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated

With people under 12 years old I can’t get vaccinated yet, Parents may want to consider wearing a mask at home, Collins said.
Experts explain how schools should deal with the outbreak of Covid-19.

“It’s clear that this variant can cause serious illness in children. You’ve heard at a pediatric ICU in Louisiana that a few months of children are ill.” Said the director of the National Institute. Health said.

NS The CDC has a list of ways to help parents keep their children safe, include:

-Get vaccinated yourself. The Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk that people will get and spread Covid-19.

-If your child is over 2 years old, please wear a mask in public.

-If your child is under 2 years old or cannot wear a mask, limit visits to those who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. And keep your child away from others in public.

“Vaccines do exactly what we want them to do.”

Report of infection among vaccinated people known as Breakthrough infectious disease, Raises some concerns among the general public.But experts say they Not as worrisome as it looks..
About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not experienced a breakthrough case of fatal Covid-19, CDC data show.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergology, said: Infection.

The vaccine reduces the number of people affected by illness by one-eighth and both Covid-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by one-fifth, Fauci said.

“The important point to raise is that, even with a high degree of protection, the higher the proportion of people vaccinated, the higher the absolute number of breakthrough infections may appear,” he said. rice field.

“A breakthrough infection is expected. Most of these infections are asymptomatic or mild.”

This Texas City has a relatively high vaccination rate, but is still fighting to shoot weapons as incidents increase.

“The point of what we’re saying is … getting vaccinated,” Fauci said.

But according to Jeff Seiens, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, there is promising news in the states that have been hit hardest by the surge.

“In the states with the highest cases, daily vaccination rates have more than doubled,” Zients said on Monday.

“In the eight states with the highest current case rates, the number of new vaccinations has increased by an average of 171% each day over the past three weeks,” he said.

“In Louisiana, the average number of new vaccinations per day increased by 302%, the Mississippi River increased by 250%, Alabama by 215%, and Arkansas by 206%,” said Zients. ..

“Americans are aware of the risks and implications of taking action without vaccination, and that’s what it takes to get us out of this pandemic.”

CNN’s Matthew Hilk, Naomi Thomas, Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Chris Boyette, Virginia Langmaid, and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/03/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: