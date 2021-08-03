Health
US Covid-19: Utah Offers Children KN95 Masks As Delta Variants Promote National Hospitalization
For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The 50,625 hospitalizations were more than triple that of about 16,000 patients a month before they were hospitalized.
“The idea that in fact 80% of the population cannot completely hide the virus may not be achievable with Delta variants,” said NIH director Francis Collins on Tuesday.
“But still, I was able to get to a place where this wasn’t a threat to your life, but annoying.”
Utah Offers KN95 Masks For School Children
Republican Governor Spencer Cox said he was fed up with people who could be vaccinated but could choose not.
Cox said on Tuesday that he “instructed the team to provide KN95 masks to all children in the state who wish to be vaccinated” to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated.
“Currently purchased. Make it available at school and make KN95 masks available for free if children and parents want to wear masks on their children.”
The governor said neither he nor the school had the authority to issue mask mandates, but local health department and county-elected officials could decide on mask man dates for their school for 30 days at a time.
“The CDC is calling on everyone who has been vaccinated to re-vaccination the team to protect those who are vaccinated but have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” the governor said. ..
“I’m really tired, I’m really done with it, and I’m not really excited about having to make a sacrifice to protect someone who doesn’t seem to care.”
“We don’t think we’re giving enough care to anyone anymore.”
In Louisiana, Covid-19 hospitalization reached a record high, with 2,112 hospitalized on Tuesday, the State Department of Health said. The previous high was 2,069 on January 7th.
Of the Covid-19 patients admitted, 89% are unvaccinated and 222 are on ventilator, the Ministry of Health said.
“While the family is sitting in the waiting room, people with chest pain are now sitting in the ER, and they are squeezing, and they are calling everyone they know,” O’Neill said. “O’Neill said.
About two weeks ago, the hospital had 36 Covid-19 patients. As of Monday, it was 155.
“No one should occupy a quarter of your hospital,” O’Neill said. “Because it’s the darkest day of the pandemic, we don’t think we’re giving enough care to anyone anymore.”
New mask obligations and vaccine requirements
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has temporarily reinstated the state’s Maskman Date for all people over the age of five, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, in public indoor locations. The mandate will take effect on Wednesday.
Dr. Joseph Canter, a Louisiana health doctor, says wearing masks is important for “getting children back to school to meet in person and keep their businesses open and a growing economy.”
Edwards said the current situation should not be mistaken for “just another surge.”
“We already have three of these, which is the worst we’ve ever had,” said the governor.
The current nationwide surge could be the worst ever, said Dr. Jerome Adams, a former US surgeon president and WISH-TV medical expert.
“We’re not crying wolves here,” Adams told The Washington Post. “This surge we are experiencing can be the worst surge we have ever faced, and it looks like it is already.”
This policy will come into effect within a few weeks.
Protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated
“It’s clear that this variant can cause serious illness in children. You’ve heard at a pediatric ICU in Louisiana that a few months of children are ill.” Said the director of the National Institute. Health said.
-Get vaccinated yourself. The Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk that people will get and spread Covid-19.
-If your child is over 2 years old, please wear a mask in public.
-If your child is under 2 years old or cannot wear a mask, limit visits to those who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. And keep your child away from others in public.
“Vaccines do exactly what we want them to do.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergology, said: Infection.
The vaccine reduces the number of people affected by illness by one-eighth and both Covid-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by one-fifth, Fauci said.
“The important point to raise is that, even with a high degree of protection, the higher the proportion of people vaccinated, the higher the absolute number of breakthrough infections may appear,” he said. rice field.
“A breakthrough infection is expected. Most of these infections are asymptomatic or mild.”
“The point of what we’re saying is … getting vaccinated,” Fauci said.
But according to Jeff Seiens, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, there is promising news in the states that have been hit hardest by the surge.
“In the states with the highest cases, daily vaccination rates have more than doubled,” Zients said on Monday.
“In the eight states with the highest current case rates, the number of new vaccinations has increased by an average of 171% each day over the past three weeks,” he said.
“In Louisiana, the average number of new vaccinations per day increased by 302%, the Mississippi River increased by 250%, Alabama by 215%, and Arkansas by 206%,” said Zients. ..
“Americans are aware of the risks and implications of taking action without vaccination, and that’s what it takes to get us out of this pandemic.”
CNN’s Matthew Hilk, Naomi Thomas, Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Chris Boyette, Virginia Langmaid, and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.
