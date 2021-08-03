West Nile virus mosquitoes are on the rise in Montgomery County





Officials at the Precinto 3 Commissioner Office have seen an increase in mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

This activity in mosquito populations could increase people’s risk of contracting the disease, said District 3 Commissioner James Noack. District 3 is responding by treating the affected area multiple times next week. “This proactive trapping and testing allows us to detect West Nile fever activity early and target treatment accordingly,” he said. “Our goal is to maintain the safety and health of our inhabitants.” Since October, the Montgomery County Public Health District has confirmed four human cases, including two deaths. The postal code in which these patients live includes 77832, 77381, 77302. This year, the office reported that the mosquito control team collected more than 400 samples, including a total of 27,000 mosquitoes, and tested them for mosquito-borne diseases. The team tests many of these samples in-house and sends the rest to the Texas Department of Health Services. So far this year, 47 samples have been tested positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County. In response to this activity, Noac’s office will carry out 70 treatment missions covering more than 21,000 acres at the time of this publication, with 16 more treatments planned by the weekend. However, county officials are calling on residents to take precautionary measures. “Anyone who can do that must wear some insect repellent when going out,” said Justin Forsec, director of mosquito control in District 3. label. “ When looking for an effective repellent, be sure to choose an EPA-registered product at a concentration that is appropriate for the length of time you spend outdoors. Other recommendations include wearing long, light and loose clothing. Avoid outdoor activities during the most active mosquitoes that carry the disease (from dusk to dawn) and eliminate water pools in and around your home. According to MCPHD, West Nile virus can cause serious illness and is commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People usually develop symptoms 3 to 14 days after being bitten. According to the CDC, about 80% of infected people show no symptoms at all. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and in some cases swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes on the chest, stomach, and back. These symptoms can last for weeks. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of infected people include high fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. These symptoms can last for weeks and the neurological effects can be permanent. People who develop severe West Nile virus symptoms, such as unusually severe headaches and confusion, should see a doctor immediately. However, most mild illnesses improve spontaneously. For more information or to help identify and address mosquito breeding grounds around your home, email [email protected] or call 281-364-4203. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-sees-uptick-in-West-Nile-virus-16360774.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

