The CDC has tested increased HIV infection in Kanah County and recommends increased access to clean syringes.





Charleston, West Virginia – new Recommendations People injecting drugs in West Virginia’s most populous counties should have increased access to syringes, tests and treatments, federal, state and local health officials said Tuesday. is. Guidance is given when Kanauha County is experiencing the highest HIV-infected population surge in the country. NS report According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department of Health and Human Resources and the Kanauha-Charleston Department of Health reported 63 new cases of intravenous drug-related HIV in Kanauha County between January 1, 2019 and May 13, 2021. I found that it was there. In 2019, the average number of such cases in the county was less than five per year. Shannon McBee, state epidemiologist at DHHR, said the opioid epidemic, coupled with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a factor. “We are dealing with a pandemic of isolating individuals, creating opportunities for depression and increasing substance use,” McBee told Metro News. The CDC Epi-Aid team conducted a survey in Kanauha County and found that high-risk individuals were not tested in various medical facilities. “The recommendation is to provide wraparound services in a single location, which eliminates the need to go to multiple appointments or contact multiple service providers,” McBee explains. .. This report is in the midst of new state law that tightens the requirements of needle and needle replacement programs. McBee said he needed a more innovative way to reach the affected people. Some healthcare providers are already working to fulfill their role. “HealthRight does a great job of accessing this population and providing wraparound services, but we need more providers to enhance and support this outbreak,” McBee said. increase. The CDC suggests that HIV testing will become more widely available in other counties in West Virginia. McBee confirmed that Kanawha was the only county to report an outbreak of HIV. “This is a national issue. Risks are increasing in West Virginia and central Appalachia, not just in Charleston or Canauha County,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2021/08/03/cdc-recommends-more-access-to-clean-syringes-testing-as-hiv-cases-rise-in-kanawha-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos