Health
Olmsted County demands masks from buildings from Wednesday
On Sunday, Olmsted County hit 53 confirmed active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 84 new cases recorded within 7 days.
“We are one of the most vaccinated counties in the United States,” said Graham Briggs, director of public health at Olmsted County. “I don’t know exactly how much protection I have against delta variants.”
Related: Rochester Council Maskman Date Talk Return
He said aggressive tensions appear to be driving an increase in local cases, but the longer-term effects are unknown.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about it yet, and we still understand it every day,” Briggs said of the Delta variant.
For now, the increase has renewed the talk of mask obligations and recommendations.
The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classification system encourages the recommendation of indoor masking whenever there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
As of Sunday, only three of the eight counties in southeastern Minnesota were below the threshold.
According to Briggs, 84 new regional cases have occurred within a week, so the community needs to take the CDC masking recommendations seriously.
As of Wednesday, county manager Heidi Welsh encourages all employees and visitors to the county building to wear masks and local businesses to take their own steps as needed. Said that it will be done.
On Monday, Rochester city manager Allison Zelms said he would monitor the data as the city decides on the next step. She said that if the classification is reversed, too fast a response can send inconsistent messages.
“I think it’s wise to keep an eye on it,” she said, saying the city’s emergency operations center team was meeting Thursday to discuss what they thought was the right response.
Rochester councilor Molly Dennis said on Monday she was ready to vote for the city’s mission, but her fellow councilor suggested waiting.
“For the next few days, we’ll just ask people for patience and people to make their own choices,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who will announce the next steps after Thursday’s operations team meeting. Said there is a possibility.
Briggs said he hopes that local immunization rates and precautions such as masking in public will help stop future epidemics.
Almost 81% of qualified Olmsted County residents receive at least one of the three vaccines available.
According to Welsh, Rochester has a higher rate, with 90% of residents with the 55901 zip code in northwestern Rochester vaccinated. Fares for other zip codes in the city are over 80%.
According to Welsh, the county’s lowest rate is found in Oronoko’s zip code, with less than 70 percent being vaccinated.
The 70% threshold is considered a goal that impedes community expansion.
Reaching the threshold does not mean that the delta variant of the virus will not continue to spread.
Mayo Clinic doctor John Oholo said high local immunization rates help prevent hospital overcrowding and death in other parts of the country.
“Vaccination is the best you can do to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who do not choose to do so,” he said.
Briggs said it all indicates the need for personal and community action.
“We understand that and respect that the general public is not excited about this,” he said of his masking recommendations. “Local data again shows that it’s time to act.”
Sources
2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/news/government-and-politics/7138386-Olmsted-County-to-require-masks-in-buildings-starting-Wednesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]