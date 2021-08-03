Olmsted County demands masks from buildings from Wednesday

On Sunday, Olmsted County hit 53 confirmed active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 84 new cases recorded within 7 days.

“We are one of the most vaccinated counties in the United States,” said Graham Briggs, director of public health at Olmsted County. “I don’t know exactly how much protection I have against delta variants.”

He said aggressive tensions appear to be driving an increase in local cases, but the longer-term effects are unknown.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about it yet, and we still understand it every day,” Briggs said of the Delta variant.

For now, the increase has renewed the talk of mask obligations and recommendations.

The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classification system encourages the recommendation of indoor masking whenever there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Sunday, only three of the eight counties in southeastern Minnesota were below the threshold.

According to Briggs, 84 new regional cases have occurred within a week, so the community needs to take the CDC masking recommendations seriously.

As of Wednesday, county manager Heidi Welsh encourages all employees and visitors to the county building to wear masks and local businesses to take their own steps as needed. Said that it will be done.

On Monday, Rochester city manager Allison Zelms said he would monitor the data as the city decides on the next step. She said that if the classification is reversed, too fast a response can send inconsistent messages.

“I think it’s wise to keep an eye on it,” she said, saying the city’s emergency operations center team was meeting Thursday to discuss what they thought was the right response.

Rochester councilor Molly Dennis said on Monday she was ready to vote for the city’s mission, but her fellow councilor suggested waiting.

“For the next few days, we’ll just ask people for patience and people to make their own choices,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who will announce the next steps after Thursday’s operations team meeting. Said there is a possibility.

Briggs said he hopes that local immunization rates and precautions such as masking in public will help stop future epidemics.

Almost 81% of qualified Olmsted County residents receive at least one of the three vaccines available.

According to Welsh, Rochester has a higher rate, with 90% of residents with the 55901 zip code in northwestern Rochester vaccinated. Fares for other zip codes in the city are over 80%.

According to Welsh, the county’s lowest rate is found in Oronoko’s zip code, with less than 70 percent being vaccinated.

The 70% threshold is considered a goal that impedes community expansion.

Reaching the threshold does not mean that the delta variant of the virus will not continue to spread.

Mayo Clinic doctor John Oholo said high local immunization rates help prevent hospital overcrowding and death in other parts of the country.

“Vaccination is the best you can do to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who do not choose to do so,” he said.

Briggs said it all indicates the need for personal and community action.

“We understand that and respect that the general public is not excited about this,” he said of his masking recommendations. “Local data again shows that it’s time to act.”