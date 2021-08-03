Health
Charity chief “ravaged” after the trust turned down the kidneys for life-saving efforts | UTV
A charity official said it was “catastrophic” that the Northern Ireland Health Trust was unable to accept the kidneys for a life-saving graft operation due to Covid’s pressure on the hospital. rice field.
Belfast Trust said many healthy kidneys were donated by donors who died on the weekend, but had to decline because staff were reassigned to assist in the care of Covid patients.
Confidence emphasized that no patient was dated for transplant surgery.
Northern Ireland hospitals continue to struggle to cope with rising Covid pressure.
Currently, there are 224 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, 37 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Last week, Belfast Trust apologized after the number of scheduled cancer surgeries in Belfast was canceled and staff were released to deal with the increasing number of Covid inpatients.
Pressure continued over the weekend when confidence could not accept a healthy kidney for transplant surgery, as surgery could not be performed without sufficient staff.
Susan Kee is chair of the Kidney Research Foundation NI, a charity that supports and promotes research into the causes, prevention, and possible treatments for kidney disease.
She states: “Obviously, the situation we are facing is not easy. Because of this pandemic, cancer surgery was stopped. But at the beginning of this pandemic, the transplant team will make a record number of transplants. I was able to.
“I heard this news this morning and it was devastating. Transplantation is a modern miracle and you rely on the humanity of those who donated dead organs from their families.
“We have an obligation to do that, and instead of refusing it, we don’t understand why transplants aren’t prioritized.
“It’s much cheaper to transplant to someone than to continue dialysis. I think it’s a logistic nightmare, but they needed to sort it out.
“You can’t change the schedule of transplant surgery. It could be one of the chances they’ll stay alive.”
A spokesperson for Belfast Trust said:
“The Trust is currently in the process of expanding its critical care capabilities to meet patient needs in line with the agreed regional critical care plans. This will increase the number of staff with the appropriate critical care skill set. Only possible by.
“We have postponed a small number of planned surgeries over the past two weeks and have the ability within a team of theater staff with the appropriate critical care skill set to assist the ICU in this very difficult time. I made a difficult decision to create. “
A spokeswoman added: “Kidneys are donated to Belfast Trust through a national pool regulated by NHS Blood and Transplant.
“On weekends, Belfast Trust was donated kidneys from within the country’s pool, but due to Covid’s pressure we had to turn down these organs.
“Trust can confirm that the kidneys have been transplanted elsewhere in the UK. No cancellations were made because no patients were scheduled for this surgery.
“We continue to monitor this situation carefully.”
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, six more Covid-19-positive patients have been reported dead.
The Ministry of Health also said there were 1,082 newly identified cases of the virus during the last 24-hour reporting period.
There were 224 Covid-positive patients in the hospital on Tuesday morning, 37 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/utv/2021-08-03/charity-chief-devastated-after-trust-turns-down-kidneys-for-lifesaving-ops
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]