Charity chief “ravaged” after the trust turned down the kidneys for life-saving efforts | UTV

A charity official said it was “catastrophic” that the Northern Ireland Health Trust was unable to accept the kidneys for a life-saving graft operation due to Covid’s pressure on the hospital. rice field.

Belfast Trust said many healthy kidneys were donated by donors who died on the weekend, but had to decline because staff were reassigned to assist in the care of Covid patients.

Confidence emphasized that no patient was dated for transplant surgery.

Northern Ireland hospitals continue to struggle to cope with rising Covid pressure.

Currently, there are 224 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, 37 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Last week, Belfast Trust apologized after the number of scheduled cancer surgeries in Belfast was canceled and staff were released to deal with the increasing number of Covid inpatients.

Pressure continued over the weekend when confidence could not accept a healthy kidney for transplant surgery, as surgery could not be performed without sufficient staff.

Susan Kee is chair of the Kidney Research Foundation NI, a charity that supports and promotes research into the causes, prevention, and possible treatments for kidney disease.

She states: “Obviously, the situation we are facing is not easy. Because of this pandemic, cancer surgery was stopped. But at the beginning of this pandemic, the transplant team will make a record number of transplants. I was able to.

“I heard this news this morning and it was devastating. Transplantation is a modern miracle and you rely on the humanity of those who donated dead organs from their families.

“We have an obligation to do that, and instead of refusing it, we don’t understand why transplants aren’t prioritized.

“It’s much cheaper to transplant to someone than to continue dialysis. I think it’s a logistic nightmare, but they needed to sort it out.

“You can’t change the schedule of transplant surgery. It could be one of the chances they’ll stay alive.”

A spokesperson for Belfast Trust said:

“The Trust is currently in the process of expanding its critical care capabilities to meet patient needs in line with the agreed regional critical care plans. This will increase the number of staff with the appropriate critical care skill set. Only possible by.

“We have postponed a small number of planned surgeries over the past two weeks and have the ability within a team of theater staff with the appropriate critical care skill set to assist the ICU in this very difficult time. I made a difficult decision to create. “

A spokeswoman added: “Kidneys are donated to Belfast Trust through a national pool regulated by NHS Blood and Transplant.

“On weekends, Belfast Trust was donated kidneys from within the country’s pool, but due to Covid’s pressure we had to turn down these organs.

“Trust can confirm that the kidneys have been transplanted elsewhere in the UK. No cancellations were made because no patients were scheduled for this surgery.

“We continue to monitor this situation carefully.”

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, six more Covid-19-positive patients have been reported dead.

The Ministry of Health also said there were 1,082 newly identified cases of the virus during the last 24-hour reporting period.

There were 224 Covid-positive patients in the hospital on Tuesday morning, 37 of whom were in the intensive care unit.