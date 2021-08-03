Health Department clarifies guidance for local businesses on masks





This is a community announcement from the Tompkins County Health Department. It was not written by IthacaVoice.Email to send a news release [email protected].. Thank you for your tireless efforts to ensure the health and safety of the Tompkins County community. So far, it’s thanks to your efforts that we have survived this pandemic. Flexibility is critical to adapting to the presence of the virus and receiving such high levels of community vaccination. We are sharing with you Health recommendations It was published on Friday, July 30th regarding wearing a resident mask regardless of vaccination status (see link above or text below) and a series of instructions to consider. This is a recommendation and does not include any obligation or requirement other than the current state obligation for unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks indoors and around others.

This advisory can directly change business operations, such as when a patron removes a mask when sitting in a restaurant, when a worker is in his office or away from other individuals, or previously. It is not intended to replace the New York State Guidance. The TCHD issued this recommendation following the number of new positive cases in the region that reached the CDC “substantial spread” threshold (50 cases / 100,000 residents in 7 days). With no further guidance in New York State and an increase in local incidents, TCHD has decided to encourage the general public to wear masks.

Tompkins County shared this message with more than 700 employees and encouraged (but not required) masking indoors and elsewhere. Encouraging the wearing of masks is an effort to prevent the spread of the disease during increasing densities in businesses, offices, and indoor spaces throughout the region.

Tompkins County has not implemented guidance for this recommendation. It is the duty of each resident, company, and organization to take appropriate action based on the information provided. According to the previous (June 15th) COVID-19 restriction lift in New York State: With the removal of the minimum standards for state reopening, companies can either lift all or some restrictions, continue to comply with state archived guidance, or take other health precautions for employees and patrons. You can freely choose whether to carry out.

Companies are also allowed to require masks and 6 feet of social distance from on-site employees and patrons, regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirements that a company chooses to implement must comply with applicable federal and state laws and regulations, such as Americans with Disabilities Act. The following may be business best practices related to the current state of this advisory and pandemic. Please note that at this time these are not requirements or obligations. TCHD is committed to providing the public with timely and accurate information about COVID-19. Tompkins County Health Department is a healthy community partner.Find us onlineTompkinsCountyNY.gov / healthFollow us on Facebook.Facebook.com/TompkinsPublicHealthAt @TompkinsHealth on Twitter.

