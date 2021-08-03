South Alabama seeing the highest COVID positive rate in the state





The 12 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 positive rates (the percentage of tests performed that returned positive) are all at the southernmost tip of the state, and the Gulf Coast faces a virus surge in the area caused by the delta mutation. increase. The entire state is in the midst of an outbreak. The seven-day average of new virus cases reported on Tuesday exceeded 2,500 for the first time since February 1. Alabama also has the highest positive rate in the country. Alabama Public Health Service It has returned to positive in the last 7 days. Mobile County and Baldwin County -The only coastal county in Alabama-is at the forefront of the surge. Currently, these counties are the only counties in the state to add at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people per day. Neither is number one, but both are in the top 10 positive rates, with a percentage of over 30%. [Can’t see the map? Click here.] Dale County in the Wiregrass region has the highest positive rate in the state at 41.1%. This is almost twice the rate for the entire state. Some nearby counties in southeastern Alabama are also at the top of the list. Adjacent Henry County is second with a positive rate of 38.9%. The positive rate is an important indicator for measuring a pandemic. This number can be used to help compare occurrences in different areas where the tests may not be at the same level over time. Among the largest counties in Alabama (at least 100,000 counties), Mobile and Baldwin currently have the highest positive rates. Almost 35% of virus tests conducted in Mobile County in the last 7 days have returned positive. The proportion in Baldwin County was 30.8%. However, Houston County, home of Dothan and another Wiregrass County, was just behind at 30.7%. None of the other large counties in Alabama currently have a positive rate higher than 28%, and most have a rate lower than the state average of 22.1%. [Can’t see the table? Click here.] Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county and home to Birmingham, has the second lowest positive rate of 16.6% in Alabama’s largest county. Morgan County, home to Decatur in northern Alabama, has the lowest rate at 15.3%. Madison County, home of Huntsville, is the third lowest at 16.9%. Jefferson and Madison are also the most vaccinated of the largest counties in Alabama-almost 38% of their total population is fully vaccinated. The Houston, Baldwin, and Mobile counties are all among the top five immunization rates in Alabama’s largest counties. Any ideas for a data story about Alabama? Send an email to Ramsey Archibald [email protected]Follow him on Twitter @RamseyArchibald..Read more Alabama data stories here..

