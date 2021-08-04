St. Paul, MPLS. Mandatory masks for employees and recommended for business – Twin Cities





Mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced on Tuesday that new masking requirements for city officials were announced in addition to corporate masking recommendations. Both said public health precautions withdrawn by the two cities in early June are now being revived in response to rising local and national COVID infections. Starting Wednesday, visitors over the age of 2 must wear a mask before entering the city hall or another city-owned building in any municipality. Companies are required, but not required, to adopt universal masking requirements, which means masks, for all customers in indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul and Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis have taken steps to prevent restaurants and bars from infecting customers and fellow employees in case their employees may get sick. He said it should be taken. Hennepin and Ramsey county officials also mandated on Tuesday that all visitors and employees to the county facility must cover their noses and mouths. NS University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota System And more and more private employers are asking students and employees to do the same. The mayor said that even fully vaccinated people are following recommendations from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring them to wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates or in significant areas. As of Friday, the 7-day case rate in Minneapolis had landed in the “substantial” category, with 78.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000. Ramsey County’s infection rate reached a “substantial” mark last Thursday. Like most subways between Goodhue and Isanti counties.. The mask is now At least half of all Minnesota counties.. Public health officials call the delta variant of COVID a predominant new form of coronavirus, more infectious than its predecessor, and an increase in “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people. I am. The COVID symptoms of vaccinated individuals appear to be less severe overall, The virus still spreads to others.. In other words, even vaccinated people can pose a risk to unvaccinated people, such as children, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity. Delta variants can pose special challenges to the color community. Nationally, the CDC reports that black, Native American, and Latin Americans have at least twice the COVID mortality rate of the white population. Hospitalization rate is about 3 times.. In addition to the new masking guidance, Carter and Frey urged residents to get vaccinated. Widely accessible at local clinics and other sites.. Pharmacies such as CVS and Wal-Mart have increased demand in some areas, but the lines are still generally short. Minnesota provides links to the following vaccination sites: tinyurl.com/ete24scs.. “This pandemic isn’t over yet,” Carter said in a statement. “These measures will help protect us as we continue to work to vaccinate the entire community.” Neither mayor requires city officials to be vaccinated, but the mayor said in a statement that he was exploring the possibility.

