Oregon COVID-19 Update: Increasing number of cases and hospitalizations

To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber..

This story will be updated with the latest news on the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to increase

The Oregon Department of Health has reported 1,575 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of days since January 9th, during the winter surge with 1,642 cases reported.

379 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, well above the 300 that was triggered by Governor Kate Brown, who said the hospital system was tense.

Of those inpatients, 119 were in the intensive care unit.

The state reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths.

This brings the state to a cumulative total of 223,364 cases and deaths of 2,872.