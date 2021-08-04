Children at risk as Canadian-US border rules are set to relax amid a surge in the Delta: Experts-National

Complete vaccination from Monday American Citizens and permanent residents who want to come Canada You can do so for non-essential reasons. but, Delta variant Experts say it is booming in the United States and at the top of the fourth wave caused by variants in Canada, with children under the age of 12 being particularly vulnerable.

Dr. Omar Khan, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto, said:

"I'm looking for a school opening date in September, so the timing is tricky. Extra travel can make these things go wrong."

















1:21

CDC warns of breakthrough COVID-19 cases after outbreaks among vaccinated people at Massachusetts events





Vaccines for children under the age of 12 have not been approved, but several clinical trials are underway. These are happening when Delta variants maintain their dominance around the world.

In the United States, 15,896 new cases were reported on Monday. In Canada, 907 cases were reported on Tuesday. Delta accounts for the majority of recently reported cases..

in the meantime COVID-19 vaccine According to experts, relaxation of travel rules between the United States and Canada (after August 9) could pose additional risks to unvaccinated individuals.

“If children from families with young children or from different families who are not vaccinated are playing with each other, they are not vaccinated and can be transmitted between each other and the elderly. Beware of the risk, “Khan said.

“Many children are asymptomatic, so they may not get much ill, but they can get infected.”

On Monday, fully vaccinated American travelers do not need to be quarantined upon arrival in Canada, and the government-approved hotel quarantine program will be discontinued.

However, you must be eligible for the COVID-19 test and provide vaccination proof via the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal. Post-travel test results are no longer needed.

















9:51

Fauci says he will “take a test” for COVID-19, even if it is fully vaccinated as the Delta variant rages.





Fully vaccinated travelers from elsewhere in the world will be admitted from September 7th.

Dr. Nitin Mohan, an assistant professor at Western University’s Global Health Systems Program, said children under the age of 12 were at risk, while other unvaccinated Canadians were at risk.

While there are risks from travelers from the United States, there are also risks to domestic travel in Canada, Mohan added, Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contact. We are planning to end the quarantine requirements for those who do.

“I think this is a bit scary, as children under the age of 12 don’t have the option to get vaccinated at this time,” he said. “Even after moving to the 5 to 11 (age range) vaccination schedule, the 0 to 5 range is still open.”

Both Kahn and Mohan agree that Canadian immunization requirements for American travelers may help control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“If you are not vaccinated, you are at risk of being infected with COVID and of highly infectious strains of delta variants, as people traveling around the country are at risk of transmitting the virus to others.” Said Mohan.

“If the correct protocol is in place at the border (I’m sure it’s correct), I think it’s accepting fully vaccinated people … compared to domestic travel (overall). I don’t know if the risk is high. “

It’s unclear how many Americans are expected to enter the country on August 9, but Mayor Jim Diodati of Niagara Falls, Ontario does not expect it to be overwhelming.

He said it was due to the requirements needed to cross the border and the fact that the summer tourist season was almost over.

“I think it’s about people who have a family here and people who have a fortune here,” he said. “It will be more than a laid-back traveler.”

But Canada shouldn’t rush to further relax border restrictions, as Niagara’s tourism sector can’t afford to close again, Diodati added.

“Let’s do this and see how it works,” he said. “The next step I anticipate is that (President Joe) Biden will open the border to Canadian travelers by land …. If he does, we will reassess and see where things are. can do.”

The US border between Canada and Mexico will remain banned from non-essential travel until at least August 21st. Washington is currently not lifting existing travel restrictions due to concerns about Delta variants.

The CDC recently quoted Delta’s surge on the latest advice that fully vaccinated people will wear masks indoors in highly infected areas.

U.S. officials say most cases are in unvaccinated, but recent studies have shown that the virus infects fully vaccinated people. This is said to be an epoch-making case.

Delta variants in particular are considered highly infectious. According to a recent CDC report, this variant can be as contagious as chickenpox.

















2:40

Experts warn that Delta Variant Wave will attack unvaccinated children





“It’s now very clear that (the vaccinated people) can spread the infection to others,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States, told Global News in an exclusive interview.

At the end of the day, Mohan said Canadians must continue to be vaccinated to protect children who are not yet able to receive jabs.

“Other than that, I accept the risk I think is much higher than everyone wants to tolerate,” he said.

“For children under the age of 12, I think almost all of our focus and energy should now be spent in this group.”

