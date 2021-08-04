PeaceHealth works with other healthcare providers to require “caregivers” to vaccinate.





File photo of the COVID-19 vaccine formulation from the drive-through vaccination clinic at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2021. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Your browser does not support audio elements. Another medical system in the northwest requires staff to be vaccinated. Peace Health, a Vancouver-based Catholic non-profit organization, said Tuesday that all “caregivers” must be vaccinated with COVID-19 or provide medical reasons for not being vaccinated by the end of August. rice field. PeaceHealth leaders said in writing that unvaccinated staff would “regular COVID-19 testing, additional masking, the possibility of reassignment to non-patient care settings, and other safety protocols. It will be covered. “ The announcement will take place the day after Kaiser Permanente Made a similar decision Regarding that worker. Like Kaiser, PeaceHealth puts the vaccine’s mission in the broader context of going beyond the delta form of COVID-19, and PeaceHealth’s doctor, Dr. Doug Koekkoek, referred to “increased hospitalization.” Koekkoek characterized the current state of the pandemic as a “public health emergency.” “We believe that all medically competent healthcare professionals need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to keep themselves, their patients, and their communities safe,” Koekkoek said in a Peace Health statement. Stated. Both obligations appear to be inconsistent with Oregon law, which apparently prohibits employers from requiring healthcare workers to vaccinate. Based in Oakland, California, Keizer is one of the largest private health providers in Oregon. PeaceHealth is based in southwestern Washington, but has several facilities in Oregon, concentrated in the Eugene-Springfield region. Kaiser acknowledged Oregon law in its statement, but said the requirements also apply to Oregon employees. PeaceHealth made a similar confirmation by emailing OPB. Currently, four medical systems have announced that they are requiring Oregon workers to fire. In addition to Peace Health and Kaiser, Oregon Health & Science University and the US Department of Veterans Affairs require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

