Best Humboldt County Hospitalization Ever – Times Standard

Local COVID-19 positive rates and hospitalization rates are the highest ever. Local authorities are asking residents to vaccinate as highly infectious delta variants continue to spread throughout Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County Public Health Service reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 with a positive rate of 10.9% last week. According to a public health statement, on Friday, public health reported 69 new cases in one day. This is “the best one-day report since the first local case was diagnosed in February 2020.”

hospitalization

Dr. Roberta Ruskinhawk, CEO of Providence St. Joseph Hospital, said hospitalization was “the highest point ever in a pandemic.”

“It’s a kind of play, as I was worried about,” she said. “There were 23 confirmed patients this morning, some in the ICU and some not, but this is the best we’ve ever seen and more. I know it’s likely. “

In January, at what was considered the worst of the pandemic, there were 16 COVID-19 patients at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka.

Due to the surge, Providence St. Joseph Hospital has withdrawn permission for visitors with patients.

“What we are seeing now is that Delta is 60% more contagious than the original strain and the guidelines are relaxed,” says Luskin-Hawk. “In the original strain, the number of contagious people usually spreads to one or two. This tension spreads from just one to six to eight. So we removed the mask mandate and soon after. The people above became emotional and wanted to enjoy their families and festivals, making them more contagious. These three things in the unvamped population are driving this surge. Thing.”

Because the delta variant has become more prominent locally last monthDr. Ian Hoffman, Humboldt County Public Health Officer, called the ongoing surge a “unvaccinated pandemic.”

Luskin-Hawk said unvaccinated individuals account for more than 90% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and more than 99% of deaths nationwide.

“We will see more cases, we will see more hospitalizations, and we will see more deaths that could have been prevented by the vaccine,” she said. Said. “Our healthcare providers provide the best possible care, but they are completely exhausted. We are all.”

COVID-19 in wastewater

Eureka reported higher levels of COVID-19 in wastewater than most other parts of the United States. According to a press conference on Tuesday, city officials have identified that “the concentration of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is higher than average in the wastewater flowing into the city’s wastewater treatment facility.”

“Obviously, this isn’t our drinking water,” Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman said in a speech shared on YouTube. “As a way to test virus levels, water from sewers entering sewage treatment plants. We found 99 of all quantifiable samples whose virus levels were collected nationwide in the last 6 weeks. It is over%. “

NS report According to the statement, this is consistent with last week’s highest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Brian Gerving, director of Eureka Public Works, reiterated that the amazing test results came from wastewater, not drinking water.

“During a pandemic, local drinking water is not threatened and remains safe to consume,” Garbing said in a prepared statement. “But knowing that the virus may spread locally at a higher level than elsewhere in the country is important information to help public health authorities monitor and respond.”

Hoffman said the test results were “a source of concern.”

“As far as we want, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet,” he said. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. Masking and social distance are also recommended …. Everyone has their role to protect themselves and each other. I have to keep doing it. “

Lack of law enforcement personnel

The regional surge in COVID-19 cases is also affecting local law enforcement agencies. Humboldt County Sheriff William Hongsal said COVID-positive cases have already exacerbated understaffed tissues.

“The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently had many COVID-positive cases in some departments of our organization,” Honsal said. “Compulsory quarantine orders for multiple employees, coupled with existing short staffing and other emergencies, have caused staff to work long hours to cover the areas that are in short supply.”

Unfortunately, the pandemic will not be resolved soon and the sheriff’s office will continue to adapt, he said.

Following CDPH’s new guidelines, the Sheriff’s Office recently conducted weekly tests in Humboldt County correctional facilities on unvaccinated employees.

“Everyone who works at the facility must prove that they have been vaccinated or have a weekly COVID test,” he said. “Our orthodontic staff has maintained the requirement to wear a facial cover throughout the pandemic. This requirement continues and our practice of isolating all new inmates entering the facility continues. increase.”

Eureka Police Chief Steve Watson said Eureka also implemented new guidelines “to further protect employees and the community in the light of the local surge in Delta Variant-related incidents.”

Most recently, Watson said two EPD employees were COVID-positive in mid-July and were forced to quarantine.

“Since then, both have recovered and returned to work,” he said. “There are other couples currently being tested because they may have COVID-like symptoms but have not been identified.”

Citing another city official, Watson said the decision to return to the stricter guidelines “follows the guidance and best practices of experts across the country, not an arbitrary decision made solely by the city.” ..

“The recent surge in COVID cases across our countries, states and counties has certainly negatively impacted many aspects of our lives as before,” he said. “People are naturally tired and frustrated. Many feel very strongly about COVID vaccination, both for and against …. These decisions (vaccination, masking, social distance) It is important to remember that (etc.) is not only about our own personal opinions and lives, but also about respecting and protecting others, especially the most vulnerable of us. “

Watson emphasized respect for individual choices as well as “genuine medical and religious exemptions,” but said “it’s a thing of the past.”

“This is not the flu,” he said. “COVID is a serious and very real public health concern. I have seen multiple friends and family suffer from it. Some are hospitalized and some are serious after” recovery “. Some people are experiencing long-term side effects … I highly recommend people who have not been vaccinated yet and can be vaccinated. “

The Arcata Police Department and Mad River Hospital did not return a Times-Standard comment request on this subject before the printing deadline.

The county has several vaccination clinics this week. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.Interested individuals can sign up at MyTurn.ca.gov..

The vaccination clinic will be held at the following locations.

Thursday, 11am to 2pm at 7351 Tompkins Hill Road, Redwoods University, Eureka

Vaccinated at this clinic on Friday from 11am to 2pm at Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Avenue in McKinleyville will be offered a $ 5 voucher for food and drink.

From 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday at 2725 Central Ave., ACE Hardware in McKinleyville, ACE will offer a $ 25 gift card to those vaccinated at this clinic.

Saturday, North Coast Standdown, Eureka Veterans Memorial, 1018H Street 8 am-5pm

Sundays from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Blu-ray Cresource Center, 111 Greenwood Avenue

For more information, please visit the following URL: humboldtgov.org/2749/Dashboard Or 707-441-5000.