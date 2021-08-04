Angelina County sees 88 news cases for COVID-19 | Coronavirus / COVID-19





Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing in Angelina County, data from local and regional public health organizations show. No new deaths have been listed since July 23. According to the latest updates to Angelina County and the Urban Health District, Angelina County has seen 260 new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days as of August 2. The Texas Department of Health reported an estimated 353 active cases as of Tuesday. The number of positive cases was 5,161, an increase of 21 from the last update of the health district posted for the number confirmed as of July 29. The number of possible cases is 4,089, an increase of 67 from the last update. The state reported 5,140 confirmed cases and 4,022 possible cases as of Tuesday. States usually report delays from health districts. Similarly, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Board on Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing. Thirteen people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit, and 18 were generally isolated. This is not an increase from Monday’s statistics, but an increase from the previous 5 days. There were 12 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the ICU on Monday and 19 people generally quarantined. There were new hospitalizations once on Tuesday and five on Monday. The COVID-19 census was 14.76% on Tuesday. However, this trend is not unique to Angelina County. Trauma Service Area H, which includes the counties of Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, San Jacinto, and Tyler, reported a 17.88% COVID-19 census. Hospital census has remained above 15% for the past four days. Hospital census is important. If this rate is maintained for another three days in December, the state will require retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturers, museums, libraries, gyms, athletic facilities, and classes. Works at 75%. However, Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders GA-30 and GA-31, which set these requirements, are no longer in force. Hospitalizations in Nacogdoches are not exactly the same as hospitalizations in Angelina County, but have been steadily increasing since 28 July. The Nacogdoches hospital reported 7 COVID-19 cases in the ICU, 13 of which are generally quarantined. According to state data, the number of fully vaccinated people in Angelina County is increasing, but slowly. According to the state, 27,585 people have been fully vaccinated in Angelina County as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 200 since July 29. Most of the new vaccinations are given among people between the ages of 16 and 49, which is the largest demographic of vaccinated people. Women continue to hold most of their vaccinations. Between July 26th and August 1st, 1,267 vaccines were injected. This is an increase compared to 912 injections during the week of July 19-25. The total dose is 57,211 times, which includes the first and second shots. The state reported 11,774 newly confirmed cases, 2,465 potential cases, and 51 newly reported deaths across the state. There are an estimated 112,012 active cases across the state.

