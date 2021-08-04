The first 2021 West Nile virus case reported in LA County





The first human case of West Nile virus infection was reported in Los Angeles County this year, health officials said Tuesday. Patients listed only as residents of South Bay were hospitalized for West Nile virus fever in late July and are recovering, the LA County Public Health Service said: news release. “We all need to take steps to prevent West Nile virus infection. This virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, is a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the mainland United States. Preventing people’s West Nile virus. There are no viruses or remedies, “county health officer Muntu Davis said in writing. Humans are bitten by infected mosquitoes and infected with the virus. Not all mosquitoes carry the virus, but mosquito species that spread the virus are found throughout Los Angeles County. Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, and mild skin rashes. However, people over the age of 50 and those with chronic medical conditions can develop severe infections that affect the brain and spinal cord, leading to meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis, and even death. The Ministry of Health says. An average of 118 cases have been recorded annually in Los Angeles County over the last five years. Authorities said the total number of people infected with the virus locally each year is much higher, as most infected people have no or only mild illness. “Approximately three-quarters of reported cases have serious illness, and approximately 9% of severe WNV patients die of complications,” said Davis. LA County Public Health recommends the following actions to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection: Avoid areas infested with mosquitoes at dawn and dusk.

Use insect repellent. Use repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil (OLE), Paramentandiol (PMD), or 2-Undecanone. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents have proven to be safe and effective, even for pregnant and lactating women.Use to find the right insect repellent for you EPA search tool..

cover up. Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers when outdoors, especially during these times and in mosquito-rich areas.

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

Use screens for windows and doors. Check and repair holes in the screen to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Stop mosquitoes from spawning in or near the water. Once a week, empty, scrub, flip, cover, or throw away water-retaining items such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pet bowls, flowerpot saucers, rain tubs, and other containers. These are the places where mosquitoes spawn.

Empty and wash the bird bath and water pool every week.

Clean and chlorinate the swimming pool. Drain all the water that collects in the pool cover.

Stock garden ponds with mosquitofish (Gambusia affinis), goldfish, carp, or other mosquito-eating fish. These feed on mosquito eggs and larvae. Anyone who sees a stagnant pool or “green pool” can report them to the Department of Public Health and Environmental Health (626-430-5200) or the local vector management agency. Dead birds can be reported online or by calling 877-968-2473. westnile.ca.gov/report.php.. For more information on West Nile virus, please visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/westnile, And to find visits to local vector control districts socalmosquito.org..



