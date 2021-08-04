MaineHealth will require staff, including MaineMed employees, to be vaccinated by October 1.

Maine Health, the state’s largest healthcare network, announced on Tuesday that all employees will be required to be vaccinated with COVID-19 by October 1, as the number of cases of the virus continues to grow in Maine. Enacted obligations.

“The vaccine is very effective and prevents hospitalization and health complications from COVID-19. In addition, the vaccine has proven to be safe. One year of data from clinical trials Yes, about 200 million Americans have been vaccinated with COVID-19, “said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health. Written statement. “We believe it is of utmost importance to vaccinate all care team members in line with our values ​​and to protect our colleagues, family, patients and communities.”

Mills said 83.8 Percentage of staff already Have their immunity.. Maine Health, the parent organization of Portland’s Maine Medical Center, employs 23,000 people in nine hospitals, behavioral health systems, diagnostic labs and home care institutions.

MaineHealth joins the growing list of providers in need of staff vaccination. Northern Light HealthIncluding the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, all staff will need to be vaccinated as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration fully approves one or more vaccines, said Monday.Millinocket Hospital The first main hospital to request vaccination of staff Last week, when we announced a policy premised on the approval of the vaccine by the FDA.

MaineHealth did not condition vaccination requirements subject to full FDA approval of the vaccine. The network said it would consider medical and religious exemptions for the requirements.

In an interview with Presherald on Tuesday, Mills proved that the vaccine was overwhelmingly safe and effective in clinical trials and practical use, so Maine Health will mandate the vaccine regardless of the full FDA approval. Said that it was decided. The FDA may give full approval by late summer or early fall, but the exact schedule is unknown. Some hospital systems in other states are pushing for mandatory vaccines and are not awaiting full FDA approval due to the proliferation of virus cases.

“We are very confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” Mills said. She said the more contagious delta mutants are also spurring behavior. “We now need to act to ensure the protection of patients and employees.”

Mills said the obligations are effective, as set out in the 2020 requirements for Maine Health employees to be vaccinated against the flu.

“When we were vaccinated against the flu, very few employees were lost. What happens is that people are vaccinated,” Mills said.

“We fully support Millinocket, Northern Light and Maine Health in this direction,” said Steven Michaud, chairman of the Maine Hospital Association, in a statement.

“There will be more to follow. The MHA is actively discussing state-wide policy in this regard, and there will soon be something to say. Imposing on unvaccinated employees I don’t like it, but patient health and safety take precedence over all other concerns, “says Mishaw. “We can’t come out with COVID in the hope that the patient will come through our door and be healed. It’s just unacceptable.”

The Maine Nurses Association, a union representing nurses at Mainmed and EMMC, issued a statement on Tuesday: “Vaccine to all qualified people while respecting the need for medical and religious accommodation. I strongly believe that it should be inoculated. “

According to a study released on July 30 by the COVID States Project, a consortium of universities including Harvard, northeastern and Rutgers, 66% of residents in Maine surveyed support compulsory COVID-19 vaccination. doing.

Major non-healthcare employers such as Wal-Mart, Disney, Facebook, Google and Tyson Foods are also beginning to require COVID-19 vaccination for employment. In Maine, the University of Maine system requires students and staff to be vaccinated after being fully approved by the FDA. Some of the state’s private universities have also established immunization requirements for students and staff.

In addition, some restaurants in Maine have vaccinated indoor meals, including Little Giant on Danforth Street in Portland, Portland Hunt & Alpine Club on Market Street, and Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island. It’s starting to be needed.

Meanwhile, Maine reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is a summary of new infections detected in the last 3 days. There were no additional deaths.

Main center Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not report Due to the number of cases on weekends, the total on Tuesday reflects the cases reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new number of cases reflects rising prevalence in York, Somerset, Penobscot, and Lincoln counties, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear masks indoors. Enough to fall into the “typical” infection category. Waldo County is still in the “high” transparency category and masks are also recommended.

The main CDC has adopted federal mask wearing recommendations, but government agency director Dr. Niraveshire revisited state support for federal mask wearing guidelines as transmission level designations change rapidly and confuse the public. Showed that there is a possibility.

Shah said the system “whits people” at the main public “main calling” show on Monday.

The 7-day average for new cases daily on Tuesday increased to 93.9, compared to 64.7 a week ago and 20.7 a month ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 70,718 cases of COVID-19, killing 900 people.

A Maine hospital reported 42 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Twenty of them were in the critical care bed.

” Before