The study found long-term Covid symptoms that are rare in school-age children | Coronavirus

Less than 1 in 20 Covid-positive children experiencing symptoms continue to have symptoms for more than 4 weeks. New research I found.

The analysis is based on data collected between September 2020 and February 2021, and schools were reopened at the peak of the fall and winter virus waves in the UK. It contained data on 1,734 children between the ages of 5 and 17.

This study was one of the first to provide a detailed account of Covid’s disease in children of symptomatological school age, suggesting that long-term symptoms are rare in this age group. On average, symptoms lasted 5 days in younger children (5-11 years) and 7 days in older children (12-17 years). Approximately 4.4% experienced symptoms for 4 weeks or longer, and 1 in 50 (1.8%) had symptoms lasting 2 months or longer.

Based on data reported by parents and caregivers through the Zoe smartphone app, the study showed that the most common symptoms reported in children were headache, malaise, sore throat, and loss of odor. .. The authors said there were no reports of serious neurological symptoms such as seizures, seizures, poor concentration or poor attention.

By comparison, adult data from the same app showed that about 1 in 7 adults experienced Covid symptoms lasting 4 weeks and 1 in 20 was ill for more than 8 weeks. Symptomatic covids in British children were also found to be shorter (6 days compared to 11 days for adults).

The study also compared Covid-19-positive children with children with other illnesses and found that children with Covid were more likely to be ill for more than 4 weeks, but at 4 weeks they had other illnesses. Children tended to experience more symptoms.

Given that the analysis is based on data collected by February 2021, how these findings are transformed into delta coronavirus variants that have begun to dominate the UK since May. Does not indicate.

Dr. Michael Absood, senior research author and senior lecturer at King’s College London, said existing data from the United Kingdom National Health Service and NHS England show that covid disease caused by children’s delta was previously predominant in alpha variants. He said it suggests that there is no evidence that it is more severe than. “That … I don’t think the results will change,” he added, adding that the latest data are currently being analyzed.

This result is also endorsed by the recent Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). recommendation He added that children over the age of 12 in the United Kingdom would only be vaccinated if they lived with someone who was clinically very vulnerable or at risk.

Russell Weiner, a professor of adolescent health at the UCL Great Ormond Street Child Health Institute and a member of the government’s Sage Commission, said data on children’s long-term covid disease was “post-covid in children and adolescents.” I am relieved about the burden on the population of the symptoms. ” Man”.

most Recent numbers The National Bureau of Statistics of China (ONS), which covers the four weeks leading up to June 1, reported that 10% of people aged 2-11 and 16% of people aged 12-16 were positive. Covid (or suspected of having Covid) reported having experienced symptoms for at least 12 weeks.

The discrepancy between ONS numbers and new studies can be partially explained by differences in how the end of Covid disease is defined, Absud said, and ONS data is also collected monthly to remember details of when symptoms occurred. He added that it depends on the individual who is. This study collected data in real time, but is experienced.

According to a US study, the risks of myocarditis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the heart, are: Increased in Covid patients 12-17 Year old. Emmadunkan, a senior research author and professor of clinical endocrinology at King’s College London, said the study did not specifically ask participants about this.

Overall, the data show that some children are actually experiencing long-term illness with Covid, but the situation improves over time, Duncan said, adding: .. A person has a positive test for Sars-CoV-2, which means that everything is due to it. “