When will the peak of the US Delta Variant be reached?

Many public health experts predicted that cases in the UK would continue upwards without signs of short-term relief.

Most recently, early last week, some epidemiologists reported that cases of coronavirus could reach 100,000 or 200,000 per day, warning of a “difficult summer” in the United Kingdom. increase. BBC news..

At this level, as many as 2,000 hospitalizations can occur each day, experts say, causing “serious disruption” to the national health service (NHS).

At that time, there were about 50,000 cases of coronavirus per day in the United Kingdom.

But then something unexpected happened.

A few days after “Free Day” on July 19 (when the country lifted most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions after three national blockades and the deaths of about 130,000 people), the reported number of cases It started to decrease.

They continued to fall for 7 days, until they rose again for 2 days … and then fell slightly again on Friday.

Today, the world is watching the progress of cases in the coming weeks in a country with high vaccination rates — 68% or more Percentage of people receiving at least one dose — and delta variants dominate new cases.

Dr. Graham Medley, a professor at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: Parents..

To find out if the country is really past its current peak, he says you have to look not only at the case, but also at the COVID-19 hospitalization, which is about a week late.

If both the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations decreased, he wrote, “It can be said that the day when the number of cases was low three weeks ago was just after the peak, but in reality the peak of infection was one week before that.” I am.

Medley predicts that the country will not see a steady decline in cases, even if the current UK surge peaks. Instead, he expects many diminishing peaks in various locations “beyond the hills” over the next few months.