What you need to know, how to stay safe

Back in May, it seemed like the end was approaching Coronavirus pandemic in Ohio..
Governor Mike DeWine Lift the obligation to state mask and all remaining coronavirus health orders Due to a decrease in cases.Then, by early June, Ohio New COVIDs with less than 50 people-19 per 19 residents — The threshold DeWine that was previously used when deciding whether to remove the mandate.
However, since late June, the number of cases has increased again due to the spread of delta variants.Reported state 1,769 cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday, This is more than double the 21-day average.
As school, University, When business When people start requesting or recommending masks again, people can be confused about which guidelines to follow, especially for vaccinated people.
To address people’s concerns, Dispatch asked Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts to discuss common questions about Delta Variant and what it means for people living in central Ohio. ..
What is a Delta Variant? Why is it more contagious than other COVID-19 strains?
Dr. Michelika Roberts: The Delta variant is a virus that was found in January 2020 and is currently being changed or changed to a stronger or more powerful virus.
It is more contagious because it (virus) grows and its mutation makes it more contagious. But simply put, the original COVID-19 virus can infect about two people in one infected person. And now, with the Delta variant, one infected person can infect about five people. And the reason … the virus is more concentrated in your respiratory droplets.
