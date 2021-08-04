British Columbia Health Authorities Focusing on the Latest Subspecies SARS-CoV-2 Lambda

One case of mutant was found in BC Preliminary studies suggest that it is somewhat resistant to vaccine-induced antibodies Photo courtesy of CARLOS MAMANI / AFP via Getty Images

At least one case of a new COVID-19 variant called lambda According to BC BC Center For Disease Control..

A preliminary study published last week, which has not yet been reviewed by independent scientists, suggests that lambdas are highly infectious and may be somewhat resistant to current vaccines. .. Still, the first variants detected in Peru are so far considered to be the only variants of interest, not the more dangerous variants of concern. The World Health Organization will determine if the variant is of interest or concern. Japanese researchers Lambda, which is now widespread in South America, has three mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus peplomer, which helps resist neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies. Two additional mutations help make lambda highly infectious, they said. British Columbia citizens need to continue to follow the guidelines and be vaccinated, Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

"Most of the viruses of concern are unlabeled, but of interest, but more easily transmitted among people," she said. "Yes, we are looking at it … but we know that the same measures apply." She released data last week showing that most people infected with COVID-19 (mainly the delta mutant currently in British Columbia) are not immunized. "Given the hospitalized, ICU, and majority of them, less than 4% of the cases that occurred in the last two months were vaccinated. "We know that vaccines work, they protect people, and that's what we need to focus on now." In other words, the measures that worked against previous variants of the virus are the best measures to adopt against Lambda, Henry said.

"I know the same steps I'm taking to prevent transmission work for all variants, including the Delta, which is currently in high circulation. Also, gamma is common. A few alphas and many others. Just a little. "But the measures are the same. They protect sick people from the virus by keeping them away from healthy people and immunizing them." Japanese research treatises are just one research and require peer review and caution. Dr. Anthony Chow, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at UBC School of Medicine. "There is a lot of interest and concern about this variant," says Chow. "There is one report that this mutant may escape certain neutralizing antibodies."

However, other studies have shown that approved vaccines are at least partially effective, even if the new mutant is somewhat resistant to the antibody. "We need to vaccinate people," Chow said. "My big concern is that a significant proportion of unvaccinated people still exist." "Once the (mutant) begins to infect, it gives them more chances of mutation, so we ( I don't want the mutants to dominate. "All new cases are primarily unvaccinated and therefore need to be vaccinated. People need to overcome false information about vaccines." [email protected] twitter.com/gordmcintyre

