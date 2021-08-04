More Contagious Stocks Found in Monroe County | News, Sports, Jobs





Woodsfield — Monroe County Health Department reported that a delta variant had invaded the county. On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health announced that it had received confirmation that the variant existed in the county. Linda Masters, the county health department’s administrator, said she didn’t know how many cases of the delta variant, but confirmed that there was at least one. She added that the numbers were not high. However, she was still unable to determine the exact number of cases. The master said the variant was much more contagious than previous versions of the virus. She said the current positive cases show symptoms such as cough, headache, runny nose, fever, and chills. Residents, especially those who are not fully vaccinated, are advised to continue to follow the safety protocol. She encourages residents to wear masks whenever they are indoors or around the crowd. “Be vaccinated, wear a mask and stay at a social distance. Even if you are vaccinated and attending a social gathering, the mask is only to protect yourself and others. And getting social distance is a good protection. You can still get it, but your symptoms are not as bad as those who are not vaccinated. “ She said. The Masters said the county has experienced an increase in cases of coronavirus in the past few weeks and hopes that more people will control it by being vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Forty-two percent of eligible residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The Masters said the majority of the county’s positive cases were relevant. However, authorities were unable to tie it to a particular event or rally. “Most of our numbers are related and they are concentrated. I don’t know if it’s due to a particular event or someone on vacation, but the cases are grouped. “ She added. As of Tuesday, the county has 18 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,399 confirmed cases, 1,341 have recovered and 40 have died. There is no hospitalization. According to the Ohio Department of Health, which reports varying numbers, the county has 19 active cases, for a total of 1,394 cases, 1,330 recovery, and 45 deaths. According to the CDC, the level of infection in Monroe County is considered high. If someone shows symptoms or feels in the weather, the Masters recommends that person get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. She said home exams are available in the health sector. Call 740-472-1677 to arrange for the test. The next Vaccine Clinic will be held on Mondays from 9 am to 11 am and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Health Department at 118 Home Avenue in Woodsfield. You can bring it in and you can contact the department to schedule a reservation. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesleaderonline.com/news/local-news/2021/08/more-contagious-strain-found-in-monroe-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos