NSW has recorded 233 new local COVID-19 cases and two deaths, including a man in his twenties.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, at least 47 were infectious in the community.
About 103 are linked to known cases or clusters, 79 are household contacts and 24 are close contacts. The source of infection in 130 cases is under investigation.
New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said the youth’s death shows how deadly COVID-19 is and is affecting people of all ages.
“Unfortunately, the gentleman was not vaccinated and was not vaccinated,” she told reporters.
“As we understand, death happened very suddenly.”
Dr. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, said the man died at home and is being examined daily.
His death was introduced to NSW Coroner.
“He complained a little tiredness, but suddenly got worse,” she said.
“We recognize that COVID can lead to sudden death. I think it’s important to understand that COVID can lead to poor health and sudden death.”
NSW reaches 4 million jabs
Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Beregicrian, has requested the state to be vaccinated.
“Overnight, New South Wales achieved its 4 million jab goal, which is great,” she said.
“It’s very important to have the tools available so that you can think about what your life will look like after August 28th. It’s very important for people to get out and get vaccinated. It is important.”
NSW Health received 25,470 COVID-19 vaccines from 24 hours to 8 pm last night.
“We are now clearly in a position to have the ability to put jabs in our arms as long as the vaccine dose arrives in the next few weeks,” said Beregikrian.
The Prime Minister also showed that grade 12s in the Greater Sydney area may not be in a position to return to face-to-face learning on August 16, as previously planned.
“Health and education teams meet daily to discuss all these issues and challenges,” she said.
“I would like to emphasize to grade 12 and their families that it is difficult, but that each and every one of you is fairly valued in order to obtain an HSC.”
Virus fragments detected in sewage
NSW Health has also detected high viral load in sewage treatment plants in some areas.
“A special call to all of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, especially Birmingham Gardens, Shortland, Maryland, Fletcher, Minmi, Cameron Park, Mayfield, Stockton and Fernbay,” said Dr. Chant.
“It is important to raise these test levels so that we can make the best public health decisions in order to actually understand if there are any undiagnosed cases as soon as possible.
“For other sewage detections, detection levels from Coffs Harbor sewage treatment plants and Mudgee sewage treatment plants were low.”
Send in apartment building
Dr. Chant said Campbeltown’s apartments were closed after numerous incidents were confirmed in multiple apartments.
“Seven units in Campbeltown’s apartments cover nine cases, and we understand how the transmission occurred, so we take further testing and control measures in relation to that apartment. “We do,” said Dr. Chant.
“Several infection events apparently occurred among family groups and friends, but we interviewed many cases detected overnight by wiping the entire facility.”
Dr. Chant urged people living in multiple dwellings to avoid common areas.
“Several cases were seen in the apartment building, with more infections with the Delta strain than with previous strains in this context,” she said.
“Therefore, we introduced mask wearing in common areas.
“But we share the elevator with people, minimize exposure to common areas, and actually go in and out of the apartment building directly, minimizing interaction with others.”
Campbeltown Mayor George Brticevic told SBS News that restrictions were set for the benefit of the community.
“The council is doing everything it can to support the situation. [at the apartment block],” He said.
“They are our top priority, their health and the welfare of their inhabitants.
“Because New South Wales is an expert and they have the data, they are clearly tracking COVID, and those fears have come to fruition where the apartment is currently closed.”
Infringement notice
Deputy Secretary of State Gary Warboys said New South Wales Police issued a 360 penalty infringement notice on Tuesday.
“These 360 people need to take a closer look at themselves, and when they get out of the door, look back to see who’s inside the house and what they’re going to bring back,” he said. Said.
