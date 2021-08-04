Health Authority: Helps reduce the spread of the virus | News, sports, work





The Alpena-Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance requires residents of northern Michigan to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the region. The Alliance said the delta variant is much more contagious than previous versions of the virus. As the number of cases continues to grow, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people in areas with fairly high infection rates, regardless of vaccination status,: ∫ Get vaccinated ∫ Take a test if you experience COVID-19 symptoms ∫ Tested 3-5 days after known exposure to suspected COVID-19 and wear mask in public indoor environment for 14 days after exposure or until test result is negative To do. ∫ Isolate if COVID-19 test is positive or if you have COVID-19 symptoms in the last 10 days Wear a mask if you are in a public indoor environment with a high or high infection rate The Alliance reported that vaccination was the most effective preventative measure against the virus, with serious consequences occurring where cases were most widespread and vaccination rates were low. Josh Myerson, Fourth Medical Director of the District Health Department, said the situation for COVID-19 from one county to another is a moving goal and will change frequently. “Individuals need to take personal responsibility to protect themselves, their family and friends, and the community,” says Myerson. “We all need to be vaccinated together for this, tested if we feel sick or exposed, and quarantined if the COVID-19 test is positive.” 12 years old Anyone above will be encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. vaccination Note: The graph shows the percentage of northeastern Missiganders 16 years and older who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. This means that you have received both a Pfizer vaccine, a Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The “goal” line above says that many public health experts can consider a coronavirus pandemic to be “exceeded” if 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. It reflects that. Infection, recovery, and death Note: Public health agencies in northeastern Michigan have reported suspected confirmed infections as a single number since February 18, 2021. A person who lives with a person who has been confirmed to be infected. These agencies also stopped tracking recovery after the full-scale deployment of the vaccine began in early 2021. The number of recovery represents a news estimate of “recovery” as an infected person who is still alive 30 days after infection, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Current infected persons (number) Note: “Active Cases” is a news estimate of the number of currently infected and potentially contagious Northeastern Missiganders, which is the cumulative number of cases minus recovery and death. Hospital occupancy Note: One of the main goals of the state’s mandatory coronavirus restriction was to prevent hospitals from flooding with patients infected with COVID-19. Therefore, hospital occupancy is an important indicator used by state authorities in deciding whether new limits are needed. Timeline: First year Click the interactive timeline below to see how the coronavirus spread throughout northeastern Michigan in the first year. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

