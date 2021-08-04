Hospitals in Florida, Texas are overwhelmed by young, lethargic COVID patients

In the week leading up to July 29, 110,477 people were COVID-19 positive in Florida, according to state health officials.

Orlando’s Advent Health has suspended non-urgent surgery due to more than 1,000 COVID patients in hospitals in six county districts.

A warning from a Texas health professional: “If you don’t play your part without being vaccinated, you run the risk of crashing one of the world’s most advanced healthcare systems.”

The fourth wave of COVID-19 could overwhelm US hospitals in areas where large bands of unvaccinated people provide little resistance to highly contagious delta mutants.

According to Florida data, nowhere else is the strain as obvious as Florida, which reached a new peak of 11,515 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday. US Department of Health and Human Services..

Mary Mayhew, CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said last week that Jacksonville and Orlando hospitals broke through a pandemic peak and Miami-Dade County hospitals were approaching record coronavirus hospitalizations. Said.

And the number of cases continues to grow exponentially 110,477 inhabitants are positive For the week ending July 29, the COVID-19 virus predicted that more people would need hospital care in the coming weeks.

“Delta variants are ripping unvaccinated ones,” Mayhew said.