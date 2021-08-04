Covid and his comatose dad are unaware that his “princess” daughter died at the age of 38.

Susan Morris died on July 30 after her daughter Debbie had a stomach problem and was eventually diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her husband, David, was in a coma.

One woman talked about the pain of her husband’s death from aggressive cancer in just eight months while he was in a coma with Covid.

Debbie Morris, from WidnesBegan complaining of pain on her left side, reporting that she could not eat or drink without severe illness on Christmas Eve 2020 Liverpool echo..

A 38-year-old woman with severe learning disabilities lost nearly four stones within a few months, and her family sought the help of a doctor.

Debbie’s mother, Susan, 56, said:

“I was really worried because I couldn’t take the medicine because of my thyroid problem.”



















((( image: Morris family)











Susan explained the day she learned that her daughter was seriously ill and needed immediate help after she had already been taken home by her doctor.

She said: “I called the doctor and told them she was confused.

“She was terribly ill, had her bladder gone and was screaming for help. It was really terrible.

“I told the doctor she needed to meet someone, and I’m not going to rest until she did.”

On the first examination completed by the doctor, they believed she might have Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

However, after more results and scans came back, the family was told that Debbie had ulcerative colitis and terminal cancer in her bladder, colon, liver, and lymph nodes.

Susan said, “I couldn’t believe it, so I need to check it again. I heard someone screaming, but I didn’t know it was me.

“They thought she would tell us she needed an artificial anal bag, and I knew that the news was ready and we could deal with it, from everywhere It came out without. “









The family was told that Debbie had a few months left to live.

Chemotherapy was an option, but it only added days or weeks to her life, with a lot of pain and discomfort.

Susan and her husband, 50, decided to take Debbie home after being uncomfortable with the needle sticking in her arm and being hospitalized.

The following month, the family began making memories with Debbie. She loved to swim, so she made sure she had enough time in the paddling pool in the garden.

As her condition gradually deteriorated, the family demanded a wheelchair to take Debbie to more places.

Sadly, around 3:30 am on July 30, Debbie fell asleep forever.

Susan said: “I reminded her that I was next to her and heard that she would help calm her all night.

“The last thing I said to her was,’Lover at night, I love you,’ and she said,’I love you too.’









“I woke up to the bathroom and went back to see her blanket off her shoulders. When I touched her, she was freezing cold.

“I tapped her and started asking her if she was okay, but she didn’t respond, she was very cold. I didn’t know if she was in a deep sleep or if she went. So I called my daughter Natasha. She’s gone. “

“Doctors said she passed through very peacefully and beautifully, with no signs of pain or pain,” she added.

Susan, like the family dealing with Debbie’s death, talked about her husband being in a coma and not knowing that her daughter was dead after signing with Covid.

She said: “It’s devastating that he’s in a coma and doesn’t know about Debbie.

“We are waiting for what happens, but I can’t lose my husband. I have already lost my daughter.”

The family knew that Debbie’s cancer was aggressive, but they didn’t expect to lose her soon.

No funeral arrangements were made as it happened so quickly and unexpectedly that the family is collecting money for her to make the final farewell to her “most perfect and princess”.

The GoFundMe page, created on August 1, has already received a donation of £ 3,500 and the family wants to raise a total of £ 5,000.

Susan said, “I can’t thank those who have already made enough donations. The words of gratitude are also incorrect.

“Everyone is so generous, which means to us the world and more.”

Debbie leaves his mother Susan, Daddy, David, brothers Kaley, Alisha, Andrew, Michael, Karl, and Natasha with their partner Nate.

Donate to family GoFundMe click here..