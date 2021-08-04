Health
Covid and his comatose dad are unaware that his “princess” daughter died at the age of 38.
Susan Morris died on July 30 after her daughter Debbie had a stomach problem and was eventually diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her husband, David, was in a coma.
Image: Morris family)
One woman talked about the pain of her husband’s death from aggressive cancer in just eight months while he was in a coma with Covid.
Debbie Morris, from WidnesBegan complaining of pain on her left side, reporting that she could not eat or drink without severe illness on Christmas Eve 2020 Liverpool echo..
A 38-year-old woman with severe learning disabilities lost nearly four stones within a few months, and her family sought the help of a doctor.
Debbie’s mother, Susan, 56, said:
“I was really worried because I couldn’t take the medicine because of my thyroid problem.”
(((
image:
Morris family)
Susan explained the day she learned that her daughter was seriously ill and needed immediate help after she had already been taken home by her doctor.
She said: “I called the doctor and told them she was confused.
“She was terribly ill, had her bladder gone and was screaming for help. It was really terrible.
“I told the doctor she needed to meet someone, and I’m not going to rest until she did.”
On the first examination completed by the doctor, they believed she might have Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.
However, after more results and scans came back, the family was told that Debbie had ulcerative colitis and terminal cancer in her bladder, colon, liver, and lymph nodes.
Susan said, “I couldn’t believe it, so I need to check it again. I heard someone screaming, but I didn’t know it was me.
“They thought she would tell us she needed an artificial anal bag, and I knew that the news was ready and we could deal with it, from everywhere It came out without. “
The family was told that Debbie had a few months left to live.
Chemotherapy was an option, but it only added days or weeks to her life, with a lot of pain and discomfort.
Susan and her husband, 50, decided to take Debbie home after being uncomfortable with the needle sticking in her arm and being hospitalized.
The following month, the family began making memories with Debbie. She loved to swim, so she made sure she had enough time in the paddling pool in the garden.
As her condition gradually deteriorated, the family demanded a wheelchair to take Debbie to more places.
Sadly, around 3:30 am on July 30, Debbie fell asleep forever.
Susan said: “I reminded her that I was next to her and heard that she would help calm her all night.
“The last thing I said to her was,’Lover at night, I love you,’ and she said,’I love you too.’
“I woke up to the bathroom and went back to see her blanket off her shoulders. When I touched her, she was freezing cold.
“I tapped her and started asking her if she was okay, but she didn’t respond, she was very cold. I didn’t know if she was in a deep sleep or if she went. So I called my daughter Natasha. She’s gone. “
“Doctors said she passed through very peacefully and beautifully, with no signs of pain or pain,” she added.
Susan, like the family dealing with Debbie’s death, talked about her husband being in a coma and not knowing that her daughter was dead after signing with Covid.
She said: “It’s devastating that he’s in a coma and doesn’t know about Debbie.
“We are waiting for what happens, but I can’t lose my husband. I have already lost my daughter.”
The family knew that Debbie’s cancer was aggressive, but they didn’t expect to lose her soon.
No funeral arrangements were made as it happened so quickly and unexpectedly that the family is collecting money for her to make the final farewell to her “most perfect and princess”.
The GoFundMe page, created on August 1, has already received a donation of £ 3,500 and the family wants to raise a total of £ 5,000.
Susan said, “I can’t thank those who have already made enough donations. The words of gratitude are also incorrect.
“Everyone is so generous, which means to us the world and more.”
Debbie leaves his mother Susan, Daddy, David, brothers Kaley, Alisha, Andrew, Michael, Karl, and Natasha with their partner Nate.
Donate to family GoFundMe click here..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/dad-coma-covid-unaware-princess-24684350
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]