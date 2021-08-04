LA County reports the first human West Nile virus case in 2021







NewsDesk @ bactiman63 Los Angeles County health officials reported the first case of human West Nile virus (WNV) infection in the county during the 2021 season on Tuesday. A resident of the South Bay area was hospitalized for WNV fever in late July and recovered. “We all need to take steps to prevent West Nile virus infection. This virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, is a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States. There is no cure. Mosquitoes bite day and night. Therefore, empty once a week and rub, flip, cover, or throw away items that hold water both indoors and outdoors. Prevents mosquitoes from spawning in or near water. Follow EPA-registered mosquito repellent products to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites, especially from June in Los Angeles County. During the peak mosquito season, which lasts until November, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, “says Muntu Davis. MD, MPH, Los Angeles County School of Public Health. West Nile virus spreads by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, and mild skin rashes. WNV affects the nervous system and can lead to meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death. Adults over the age of 50 and people with chronic health problems are at increased risk of serious illness.Not all mosquitoes carry the virus, but mosquito species that spread the virus are found throughout Los Angeles County. Public health continues to record human cases of WNV each year in LA County, averaging 118 cases per year over the past five years. However, the total number of people infected with WNV each year in LA County is much higher, and most infected people have no or only mild illness. These cases have not been reported or recognized as WNV. Approximately three-quarters of reported cases have serious illness, and approximately 9% of severe WNV patients die of complications. Public health recommends the following actions to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection: Avoid areas infested with mosquitoes at dawn and dusk.

Use insect repellent. Use repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil (OLE), Paramentandiol (PMD), or 2-Undecanone. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents have proven to be safe and effective, even for pregnant and lactating women. Use the EPA search tool to find the right insect repellent.

cover up. Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers when outdoors, especially during these times and in mosquito-rich areas.

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors. Use screens for windows and doors. Check and repair holes in the screen to keep mosquitoes outdoors. Stop mosquitoes from spawning in or near the water. Once a week, empty, scrub, flip, cover, or throw away water-retaining items such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pet bowls, flowerpot saucers, rain tubs, and other containers. These are the places where mosquitoes spawn. Empty and wash the bird bath and water pool every week. Clean and chlorinate the swimming pool. Drain all the water that collects in the pool cover. Stock garden ponds with mosquitofish (Gambusia affinis), goldfish, carp, or other mosquito-eating fish. These feed on mosquito eggs and larvae.

