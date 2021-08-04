What to do if you lose your COVID vaccine card

At least 70% of Americans One dose of COVID-19 vaccine..

When you receive your first shot, you will be issued a COVID vaccine card. This is a small white recording card issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Like a child’s immune record, the COVID-19 vaccination card is a record of vaccination status and reminds you of your next vaccination date.

It contains useful information for your healthcare provider, such as the vaccine you received, the lot number, the date, and the location of the vaccination. This serves as a quick way to ensure that you get the correct second dose.

What should I do if I lose my vaccine card?

Your vaccine card is the only official record you have personally, but it is not the only place where your vaccine history is recorded, as all your vaccinations are recorded electronically.

If you lose your card, the CDC recommends that you first contact the vaccine provider who received your first injection. Dr. Ameshua Darha, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health and Security, said: ABC News They may be able to make replacement cards.

If you cannot contact them, please contact the State Health Department’s Immune Information Systems (IIS).

All vaccination providers must share Covid-19 vaccination records with state IIS. Details on IIS for each state can be found on the CDC website.

You may have chosen to enroll in either the VaxText or V-Safe scheme after your first dose. If so, these can help you access information about both doses, but they do not serve as an official record of vaccination status.

The former is a free text messaging service that sends weekly reminders in English or Spanish when the second shot expires or expires.

To participate, you need to provide basic vaccine information such as vaccine name and date of first dose. If you lose your card, you can still access your vaccination information through this service by registering.

V-Safe is CDC’s vaccine safety monitoring system, a smartphone-based tool that uses individual investigations to determine if side effects have occurred, and can also notify you of the due date for your next appointment.

If you have made every effort to exchange your vaccine card or get a copy, but still need a second shot, talk to your vaccine provider.

How can I keep my vaccine card safe?

The CDC recommends taking a picture of your vaccine card on your mobile phone in case you misplace your hard copy. You can add it to your custom album to make it easier to find so you don’t get buried in your camera roll.

Before sharing with anyone or social media feeds, please note that your vaccine card contains sensitive personal information such as your name, date of birth, vaccination site and lot number. All of these could be used by hackers to steal your identity.

Laminating cards may seem like a good idea, but it means that healthcare providers can’t write down additional useful information, such as whether booster shots are needed. In July Vaccine maker Pfizer has proposed a possible third dose of the vaccine..

Currently, there is no guideline that you should always wear your vaccine card, so it is recommended that you keep it in a safe place.

Dr. Shideh Shafie, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brown University, told Health: detection. “

Free apps are available that allow you to upload scanned copies of vaccine cards such as Clear, VaxYes, and Airside, but some states currently offer access to digital health records such as: California, Colorado, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Utah.

Some vaccine providers like Walmart When CVS It also provides digital recording to recipients.

Newsweek I contacted the CDC for comment.