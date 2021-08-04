Neighbors’ anger notes demand that noisy children be trapped inside so they can sleep





The disgruntled neighbor wrote a letter asking the children to stay indoors at least until 9 am after waking up “loudly” early in the morning. ((( Image: Getty Images)

No one likes to wake up a few hours before getting out of bed. One neighbor was tired of lying and solved the problem with his own hands. Residents of the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, wrote to their neighbors a note explaining how “noisy” they are when they play in the yard. They said children often get up early in the morning. And those who are dissatisfied even demand that their neighbors keep their children indoors until 9 am so that they can close their coveted eyes. The memo says: Your neighbors have endured months of construction noise, and now we are disturbed by your children in the backyard early in the morning.















((( image: Facebook)





"We want you to keep your little children indoors until 9am. "Recently, children often go out to the backyard early in the morning and are very noisy and noisy. They disturb the peace in the neighborhood and awaken people. "Sometimes they go out very early around 7:30 am, and unfortunately they make a very loud voice, especially your son always screaming at the top of his voice. "The child will be a child, but he is asking if he can go out later so that his neighbors don't wake up early in the morning. "Thank you for your cooperation. Thank you for your understanding." Neighbor's letter was shared with locals Facebook Pages, and opinions were split among other members.





Some agree with their angry neighbor and write: But many others believed it was “ridiculous” to their demands. Another person wrote: “What a joke. Construction will start at 7am where I live.” The third added: We are blocked. My neighbor has four boys, they are out very quickly and I only feel compassion for them … we all have to show a little patience. “ Who are you on your side? Please let us know in the comments.









..

