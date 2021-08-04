HALF can significantly reduce 10-day quarantine, as Covid patients are “little infected after 5 days.”

The dreaded 10-day Covid quarantine could be cut in half, as a new study found patients to be much less infectious after 5 days.

According to a study from the University of Oxford, only 2 percent of infections are transmitted between 5 and 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

2 Studies suggest that there may be evidence to reduce self-isolation in Covid patients Credit: Getty

The Pathogen Dynamics Group found that 4 out of 10 infections were confirmed before the onset of overt symptoms, with 35% found in the first 2 days of symptoms.

Another expert at the University of St Andrews found that the day before symptoms began, and the first five days, were the most vulnerable times for people.

That is, the transmission is most likely to occur at this point.

Dr. Muge Cevik, a clinical lecturer in infectious diseases and medical virology at the university, said:

“Viral load peaks so quickly that people become very infectious within the first few days.

“Therefore, current self-isolation guidelines do not serve that purpose, especially given the lack of support provided for sick leave.”

Until December, quarantine rules meant that people who tested positive were not allowed to leave home for two weeks-this was after that. Reduced to 10 days..

A few days later NHS Covid app adjusted To reduce the number of contacts forced to self-quarantine after being near an infected person.

Only those who came into contact with Covid’s case two days ago are told to stay home, compared to the current five days on Monday.

“Can be shorter”

It will hopefully save thousands of people Unnecessarily quarantined At home, despite negative test results.

So far, for those who have entered a positive test but have no symptoms, the app looks for close contacts 5 days before the positive test.

It will be updated with public health advice to look back on your contacts two days before the positive test.

People who were not told to quarantine were unlikely to come into contact with Covid patients when they were most infectious, the Ministry of Health said.

He claimed that the same number of high-risk contacts would be advised to self-quarantine.

The move aims to encourage people to continue using the app after causing turmoil across the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of people “Ping demic”Potentially away from work, 500,000 Notify in one week.

It led to people Delete the app NS I’m afraid it will ruin their plans For weddings, holidays and other events.

Fully vaccinated contacts in the UK from 16th August Exempt From isolation, it is advisable to take a PCR test instead.

People who are not fully vaccinated should be quarantined.

