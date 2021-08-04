“Innumerable batches” of Covid vaccines at risk of being discarded in low-income countries





However, this will change in the coming months as the purchases by Covax, which had hit the back of the line in the supply struggle, have finally arrived and donations from wealthy nations have begun to come out little by little. On Tuesday, the United States announced that it had sent 110 million vaccines to 60 countries so far, but the United Kingdom last week provided countries such as Indonesia and Kenya with the first tranche of 9 million jabs. started. Most of these have a short expiration date, Complicate the effort to distribute them. Gian Gandhi, Covax Coordinator for UNICEF’s Supply Division, said: Telegraph The threat of wasting jabs-still Due to vaccine hesitation, Limited absorption capacity, bumpy supply, or short expiration date-will “stay with us for the foreseeable future.” “Because I’m focusing on what I call an upstream issue. [developing, manufacturing and buying the jabs]The State and UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and Gavi are currently scrambling to procure and deploy resources, as funding is relatively and significantly reduced to strengthen and provide the system. “I have,” he said. However, Gandhi said the surge in supply over the next few months could help efforts to actually accelerate preparations for deployment, as vaccine deliveries will be sporadic and the government will be forced to prepare. I added that there is. “The advantage of the challenge we are seeing now that very high doses are expected later this year is that hopefully we will be more confident in the realization of our supply,” Gandhi said. rice field. “It’s kind of counterintuitive, but the analogy is that the gears of a car’s engine work best when the fuel is constant. Such judling noise occurs and the fuel becomes unstable. When it becomes empty, the engine will ring. “When funds are tight, supply instability has had a self-defeating effect in some countries, as they don’t want to invest in something that may not be needed for another six months.” Said Gandhi. Protect yourself and your family by learning more Global health security

