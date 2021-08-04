Long COVID, rare for children, according to analysis

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



A new study found that less than 1 in 20 children with symptomatological COVID-19 experienced symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks, and almost all children recovered completely by 8 weeks.

In the study published today Lancet Child and Adolcent HealthResearchers at King’s College London reviewed daily health reports by more than 250,000 parents or caregivers recorded in the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app between March 2020 and February 2021. Children Nearly 7,000 people between the ages of 5 and 17 showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and tested positive.

Previous team Analytical data from adults using ZOECOVID symptomatology study, And about 1 in 7 adults experienced COVID-19 symptoms lasting 4 weeks, and 1 in 20 was ill for more than 8 weeks.

In this analysis, the team focused on the period from September 2020 to February 2021. This coincided with the reopening of school in the fall and the peak of the winter wave when the COVID test became widely available.

During this time, 1,734 children with clear start and end points and positive COVID PCR tests were reported, allowing researchers to determine the duration of the illness with some consideration of symptomatology recurrence. rice field.

On average, the illness lasted 5 days Young children (5-11 years old) and 7 days Older children 12 to 17 years old. Less than 1 in 20 (4.4%) experienced symptoms for more than 4 weeks, while only 1 in 50 (1.8%) showed symptoms lasting more than 8 weeks.

The most common symptoms reported in children were headache, malaise (malaise), sore throat, and loss of smell (anosmia). Usually, these children showed 6 different COVID symptoms in the first week and a total of about 8 different symptoms during the duration of the illness. Encouragingly, there were no reports of serious neurological symptoms such as seizures or seizures, loss of concentration or attention, or anxiety.

Researchers then reported the results of children tested positive for COVID-19 as symptomatic in the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, but the same number tested negative for coronavirus. Compared to children of matching age and gender.

On average, these children were ill for only 3 days, most commonly reporting sore throat, headache, fever, and malaise. Only a handful of this control cohort showed symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks, but these children showed more symptoms than those with long-term illness after COVID-19.

The level of common infectious diseases such as influenza is RS virus (RSV) and other coughs and colds are unusually low during the winter of 2020-2021 due to school closures and social distances, and are at risk of violent rebound in the coming years.

This study not only sheds light on the long-term illness risk of children with COVID-19, but also long-term other childhood infections that affect the planning and delivery of post-pandemic children’s health services. It also emphasizes that it can cause various illnesses.

“Such studies help us to better understand long COVIDs and their effects on different groups when learning to live with the virus,” said Sir Bethel. Lead the world.

“It is encouraging to see that this condition is unusual among children, and we continue to provide support to those who suffer from the long-term effects of the virus. We are already for children Launched over 80 long COVID assessment services throughout the UK, including professional services Young people With £ 100m in support.

“We also assisted over £ 50m in outstanding scientists for research to better understand the long-term consequences of ensuring that appropriate support and treatment are available. I am. “

Emmadunkan, a senior author and professor of clinical endocrinology at King’s College London, said: Although COVID-19 is less likely to get sick, our research confirms that COVID-19 has a longer duration of illness, but these children also usually recover over time. We hope our results will be useful. It influenced doctors, parents, and the schools that care for these children, and of course the children themselves. It is also important to remember that there are other infections that can make children sick for weeks. Don’t miss these kids. ”

Professor Tim Spector, leader of the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, said: “Thanks to everyone who spent a minute or two from their busy days recording the health of themselves and their families during the pandemic.”

For more information:

Profile of illness duration and symptoms in symptomatic UK school-aged children tested for SARS-CoV-2, Lancet Child and Adolcent Health, 2021.