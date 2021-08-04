Health
Fine air pollution associated with high risk of dementia
Using data from two large, long-term research projects in the Pujet Bay area (one for measuring air pollution, which began in the late 1970s, and the other for dementia, which began in 1994. Regarding risk factors), researchers at Washington University said air pollution and dementia.
In UW-led researchA slight increase in the level of particulate contamination (PM2.5 Particulate matter (2.5 micrometers or less) averaged over 10 years at certain addresses in the Seattle area was associated with an increased risk of dementia for people living at those addresses.
“We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16% increase in the risk of dementia from all causes. A similar association was found for Alzheimer’s disease.” Said Rachel Schaffer, the lead author of the study. Ph.D. student in the Faculty of Environmental, Industrial and Health Sciences, University of Washington.
“ACT Study is committed to driving dementia research by sharing data and resources. Many years of life to support our efforts, including enthusiastic participation in this important research on air pollution. “Thanks to the ACT Volunteers for their contributions,” said Dr. Eric Larson, ACT’s founding principal investigator and KPWHRI principal investigator.
A study published in the journal on August 4th Environmental hygiene outlookThe Kaiser Permanente Washington Institute of Health examined more than 4,000 Seattle residents enrolled in the Adult Thinking Change (ACT) study in collaboration with UW. Of these residents, researchers have identified more than 1,000 people who have been diagnosed with dementia at any given time since the ACT study began in 1994.
Once the dementia patients were identified, the researchers compared the average contamination exposure of each participant up to the age at which the dementia patients were diagnosed. For example, if a person was diagnosed with dementia at age 72, the researchers compared the contamination exposure of other participants during the 10 years before each participant reached age 72. In these analyzes, researchers enrolled these individuals in the study because air pollution has dramatically decreased in the decades since the ACT study began.
In their final analysis, researchers found that a difference of only 1 microgram per cubic meter between dwellings was associated with a 16% higher incidence of dementia. To see the difference, Schaffer said in 2019 there was a difference of about 1 microgram / cubic meter in PM2.5 pollution between downtown Seattle’s Pike Street Market and residential areas around Discovery Park. rice field.
“We know that dementia develops over a long period of time. It takes years and even decades for these conditions to develop in the brain, so we need to look at exposures that cover that long period of time. There was, “Shaffer said. And thanks to years of efforts by many Washington University faculty and others to build a detailed database of air pollution in our area, “We estimate 40 years of exposure in this area. We were able to do this, which is unprecedented and unique in this area of research. Aspects of our research. “
In addition to extensive air pollution and dementia data in the region, other study strengths included a long address history and high-quality procedures for ACT study participants’ dementia diagnosis.
“Reliable address history gives study participants more accurate air pollution estimates,” said a senior author who is a professor of environmental and occupational health sciences and biostatistics at the University of Washington. Riane Shepherd says. “These high-quality exposures combined with regular ACT participant follow-up and standardized diagnostic procedures contribute to the potential policy implications of this study.”
Although there are many factors such as diet, exercise, and genetics associated with an increased risk of developing dementia, air pollution is currently present. Among the major potentially changeable risk factors..The new UW-led results suggest that air pollution has a neurodegenerative effect and that reducing people’s exposure to air pollution may help reduce the burden of air pollution. It will be added dementia..
“How we understood the role of air pollution Health exposure evolved from what was initially thought to be largely confined to respiratory problems, followed by cardiovascular effects, and now there is evidence of brain effects. ” Said Shepherd, who won the Rohm & Haas Endowed this year. Professor of Public Health Science.
“A large number of people are exposed throughout the population, so even the slightest changes in relative risk can be significant on a population scale,” says Shaffer. “There are some things an individual can do, such as wearing a mask that is now normalizing thanks to COVID. But it’s not fair to just burden the individual. These data are from local and particulate matter. National level for controlling sources Air pollution.. ”
Incidence of Particulate Matter and Dementia in Adult Changes in Thought Studies, Environmental hygiene outlook (2021). DOI: 10.1289 / EHP9018
Provided by
University of Washington
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-fine-particulate-air-pollution-higher.html
