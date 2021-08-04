Health
Focus on deploying COVID-19 vaccination in Australia
Vaccine deployment in Australia has been a topic of many criticisms. Many have asked when the marathon will end because it is one of the countries with the lowest socio-economic coverage, but “it’s not a race.”
Today, the federal government Technical advice that provided information to the national plan Learn to return to normal and live with the virus.
The modeling was led by the Doherty Institute and involved the University of Melbourne, Walter and Elizahall Institute, Monash University, Curtin University, Teleson Kids Institute, and University of New South Wales.
The role of vaccination in the population
To date, Australian vaccination programs have relied on protecting those who are most at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and those who are most likely to develop a serious illness.
This corresponds to frontline workers (including medical and quarantine staff), and primarily the elderly. The problem of very limited vaccine supply is ATAGI Recommendations AstraZeneca was preferred only by people over the age of 60 due to the risk of blood clots.
The point of this immunization strategy is to ensure that our healthcare system is not overloaded and the number of deaths is minimized in the event of an uncontrolled outbreak.
This makes sense, especially when the supply of vaccines is limited, and the only vaccine we have in abundance is limited to those over the age of 60 anyway.
However, a significant proportion of that population group has been vaccinated at least once, so it is necessary to continue to lower the age group or change the tack to find out what is likely to spread the virus instead. mosquito?
The advice suggests the latter. No matter how much of the population is covered by the AstraZeneca vaccine, moving to an “all adult” allocation strategy slightly reduces the likelihood of infection with lower levels of coverage, which is the total number of cases. It can lead to significant savings in the burden of medical services.
Of course, the possibility of infection is only part of the story. There are many illnesses with a potential for transmission (and Reff) well above 1, but is it really important if the number of people who get seriously ill is very small?
To investigate this, the consortium used a dynamic model of disease and clinical outcome.
Requires dynamic transmission model
An agent-based model has been developed. This model explicitly models everyone individually, including the time and type of vaccination, whether they are infected with COVID-19, and when they enter and leave quarantine.
The model, which targets all Australians (25 million), is then sent to a clinical pathway model that includes emergency departments, wards, intensive care units, and mortality. This framework allows the investigation of trade-offs between disease severity and disease spread.
Modeling assumes that once the vaccine has reached some extent, the infection will invade the community and no blockades or countermeasures other than quarantine and quarantine will be taken.
Under the government-sponsored 70% coverage level, modeling suggests that peak ICU loads of just over 1000 people will comfortably occur within the country’s capacity levels and will occur six months in advance. increase. This is a very long time to predict the model.
Transmission reduction strategy looks like the way to go
Interestingly, strategies targeting primary senders have less clinical impact (including death) than strategies targeting the highest-risk individuals and effectively cocoon those at risk of infection. I am.
Despite the more cases seen, strategies to reduce infections reduce hospitalizations and deaths.
This highlights a change in strategy – the transition from the most risky to the most likely to spread. Australia seems to have already exceeded that threshold.
Children are not a priority group with limited supply
When it comes to reducing infections, there has been much public debate about whether children should be vaccinated and how they affect COVID infections.
The Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) in the United Kingdom advises: People between the ages of 12 and 16 should not be vaccinated on a regular basisUnless there is a high risk of serious consequences.
Despite strong criticism, current evidence bases suggest that children are not the primary contributors to COVID. In a world where vaccine supply is severely restricted, modeling shows that children are not the priority group in either reducing infection or managing clinical effects.
Modeling is not predictive
It is important to understand that these models are synthetic, not predictive. There are many assumptions underlying work that is and is likely to change. As a result, modeling can only show what will happen next.
For example, modeling assumes that once vaccination reaches 80% of the population, no more will occur.
Obviously, this is not what happens. However, the specific number associated with it is subject to change, but high-level messages may remain the same.
Where is the future heading?
Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned “a plan to live with the virus.” Modeling advice lasts up to 6 months. Forecasts beyond that point are very uncertain, so it is better to toss a very large coin.
There is no timeline promise as to when Australia will reach its first major threshold (70% of a fully vaccinated qualified population), but it is important that it is good enough to reach that threshold sooner. ..
In the short term, the short, sharp blockade that we all have become accustomed to will continue. As the supply of vaccines increases and the likelihood of infection approaches 1 (preferably by the end of the year), the need for these blockades will gradually diminish.
When this happens, there is a case at some point. We want them not to cause a large number of unmanageable hospitalizations and deaths.
Then you can slowly return to your pre-pandemic life.
This article was first published Monash lens.
Sources
https://www.monash.edu/medicine/news/latest/2021-articles/shifting-focus-on-australias-covid-19-vaccination-rollout
