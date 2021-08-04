How Corona Clusters Destroy the Normal Dreams of Vaccinated People

They live in different parts of the world, but they have two things in common: French Guiana’s Gold Digger, Cape Cod’s Sweater, and Indian Caretaker. All were vaccinated with COVID-19 and all became part of a new infected cluster. In the past few weeks, such cases have shown that corona infection chains and superspreaders can occur even in groups where almost everyone has been vaccinated.

Not only did this raise warnings from health officials, but it also shattered expectations for a quick return to normal conditions in the United States. This is due to the discovery of a health investigator from an outbreak in Provincetown, a coastal town on the east coast of Cape Cod, where there was a noisy parade and weeks of overcrowded pool parties in early July.Since then, according to health officials Over 500 COVID-19 Associated with these events. 73 percent of them were vaccinated.

The outbreak in Provincetown was caused by the delta variant, which, as in Europe, is now responsible for most cases in the United States. According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky The “decisive finding” is that vaccinated people appear to carry as much virus in their bodies as unvaccinated people. At the very least, there is some initial data that suggests this. It seems to have given real fear to the disease control center, the highest disease protection authority.

Biontech infection in gold mines

In recent weeks, studies around the world have shown evidence of outbreaks in vaccinated people.So Explained Scientific teams in Paris and French Giana recently showed that COVID-19 was widespread in gold mines in South America in May, even though almost all miners were vaccinated with the Biontech Pfizer vaccine. Despite immunization, 60 percent of them were infected with another variant-here it was gamma. This surprised scientists so much that they checked to see if the vaccine was damaged in transit. But it wasn’t.

The first study using the Biontech Pfizer vaccine, the most commonly used product in the United States and the most popular product in Germany, showed that it was more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic disease. However, half of the Gold Diggers got sick due to symptoms such as fever, so it was completely different from the Gold Digger. Vaccines may still help, and that’s good news: every miner is seriously ill, even if most are over 50 and have some risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes. Did not become.

Another vaccinated Superspreader event occurred in India, allowing healthcare professionals to vaccinate with the AstraZeneca vaccine from early 2021. When British and Indian research teams investigated cases of COVID-19 there, They found A significant number of so-called breakthrough infections among vaccinated people in three hospitals in Delhi. Includes super-spread that has infected 30 people.

Delta tends to break through

Researchers say that breakthrough infections are much more likely in the delta mutant than in one of the older strains. Older variants were unable to cause the accumulation of two or more related cases among healthcare professionals. However, researchers have discovered such delta eruptions 10 times.

The fact that the mutant is more easily transferable may be one of the reasons why this strain may “escape” the immune system, researchers say. This may explain the outbreak of vaccinated people and means that even if they are already infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to get infected again. Teams in the UK and India estimate that when people are exposed to the delta virus, their nature maintenance against infection is cut in half.

In the United States, the provincetown outbreak may have occurred on Independence Day around July 4.Investigators learned in the same month, according to US media released CDC presentation Out of 100 COVID-19 cases. The Boston Sequence Lab discovered that it was caused by a delta variant. The outbreak in Provincetown warned at the CDC because the vaccine did not appear to prevent the virus from being transmitted from person to person, even though most were vaccinated. The CDC presentation made a surprising statement that Delta is equally contagious. Like chickenpox NS.

Viral load does not change

Another important clue came from PCR tests performed on about 200 people in the Provincetown cluster. The amount of virus in the human respiratory tract, that is, the amount that can be released to the world each time you cough or sneeze, was about the same with or without vaccination.

But that doesn’t prove that vaccinated people can infect as many viruses, which is important, says Monica Gandhi, who studies infectious diseases at the University of California in San Francisco. increase. This is because PCR tests detect both viral fragments and live pathogens, which can result in lower live virus shedding and shorter infectivity for vaccinated individuals. Because there is. Gandhi adds that despite the various varieties, the vaccine remains effective and prevents most serious illnesses. Nonetheless, “there are milder symptomatic cases,” she says – and infections among vaccinated people. This is actually due to the fact that current vaccines are not sterilized, that is, they do not automatically prevent viral infections.

The delta problem causes problems with the CDC. In May recently, authorities informed vaccinated Americans that they no longer needed to wear masks indoors. This advice was followed in many stores and public places. However, in light of new events, epidemic protection authorities have turned around, and since the beginning of August, vaccinated people have been advised to wear masks again if distance is unacceptable.







