New treatments target breast cancer that is resistant to aggressive chemotherapy

One of the most difficult cancers to treat is a breast tumor that does not express the receptors for estrogen, progesterone, and human epidermal growth factor, called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Almost 15% of all breast cancers diagnosed are TNBC. TNBC, which is resistant to conventional chemotherapy, is closely associated with the progression of tumor metastatic disease to stage 4 recurrence.

“Triple-negative breast cancer is particularly difficult to treat due to limited options other than chemotherapy. Compared to other types of breast cancer, there are fewer targeted therapies. Many triple-negative breast cancers are also treated by us. Although it doesn’t respond completely to our best chemotherapy because we’re still trying to fully understand it, breast cancer stem cells play an important role in this resistance, “says Hannah, Associate Professor of Medicine. Dr. Illy said. Ikarn Medical College, Hematology and Oncology, Mount Sinai.

Early studies have shown that breast cancer stem cells (BCSCs) are involved in the initiation, progression, and spread of TNBC and contribute to resistance to chemotherapy. Therefore, treatments that eliminate these stem cells may improve outcomes in high-risk patients and lead to complete remission.

“Cancer stem cells are relatively quiescent and proliferate more slowly than non-stem cell cancer cells. Therefore, they escape the effects of chemotherapy, many of which function and persist in a cell division-dependent manner. Cancer stem cells also have a way to deliver chemotherapeutic drugs. Cancer stem cells also have a way to avoid recognition by immune cells that can compromise immunotherapy, “explains Irie.

In a new treatise titled “”Simultaneous inhibition of CK2 / TNIK / DYRK1 by 108600 suppresses triple-negative breast cancer stem cells and chemotherapy-resistant disease“” Was announced in Nature Communications, Irie and a team of scientists report identifying and validating new breast cancer treatments that target and eliminate breast cancer stem cells.

“This study shows an exciting new therapeutic compound (108600) that can overcome chemotherapy resistance in triple-negative breast cancer by targeting cancer stem cells that can promote this resistance. It also shows how the drug can block and kill triple-negative breast cancer that has already spread to other parts of the body, which is effective for patients with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer. I hope it will be a great treatment, “said Irie, co-the corresponding author of the study.

The estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and the human epidermal growth factor oncogene HER2 are commonly used to classify breast cancer subtypes. TNBC, which does not express these major molecular markers, cannot be treated using conventional hormone therapy or HER2 therapy.

Few FDA-approved targeted approaches are available to patients with this aggressive form of disease. The current treatment for most early-stage TNBC is a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Although the treatment of advanced TNBC is primarily chemotherapy, Irie says the recent approval of immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates has stimulated new additions.

TNBC affects young, premenopausal women, women with hereditary mutations in the BRCA1 gene, and black women, a group with a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate in the United States. Therefore, the lack of appropriate treatment is of particular concern.

In this study, the authors identify a new multikinase inhibitor (108600) that targets and inhibits breast cancer stem cells by inducing programmed cell death (apoptosis). The team identified 108600 by screening the drug in a compound library to identify the drug that kills breast cancer stem cells. The new compound overcomes chemotherapy resistance in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

“Targeted therapies block certain molecules, usually those that are overactivated in cancer and whose cancer cells are more growth-dependent than normal cells,” explains Irie.

In a mouse model generated from a patient’s cancer, 108600 in combination with chemotherapy eliminates aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, even those that have already spread to other areas of the body.

“The 108600 suppresses the growth of cancer-derived tumor implants in patients who are less responsive to standard chemotherapy such as paclitaxel,” said a professor of oncology and pharmacology at Mount Sinai Medical College. Dr. Premkumar Reddy, Director of Experimental Oncology, said. Mount Sinai. Reddy is the co-author of this study.

“By reducing the BCSC population within these tumors, either as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy, 108600 dramatically suppressed the growth of these chemotherapy-resistant tumors,” Reddy said. Says.

The 108600 may improve survival and quality of life in patients diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer as it moves into early-stage clinical trials.