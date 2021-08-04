Health
How Delta Variant Changes US Forecast for COVID-19-Consumer Health News
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The COVID-19 vaccine helps protect unvaccinated people due to the proliferation of new delta strains across the United States, but experts say it is highly infected. Power achieves true herd immunity, which may mean that more people need to bring a jab.
According to follow-up data, cases of COVID have not increased as rapidly in high-vaccination areas as in poorly-vaccinated areas, said Dr. Ricardo Franco, an associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
According to Franco, there are 40-50 COVID cases per 100,000 in places where vaccination rates are less than 30%, and about 15 per 100,000 in counties where more than 60% are vaccinated.
“Unvaccinated people benefit from greater herd immunity in high-vaccinated counties compared to low-vaccinated counties,” Franco said in a media briefing at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on Tuesday. “.
But Franco added that the amazing infectivity of the Delta variant means that the United States is likely to need more people to be vaccinated to reach true herd immunity. I did.
Due to the infectivity of the original COVID strain, experts estimated that 60% to 70% of people would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Each person infected with the strain is expected to infect a few more people.
However, according to tracking data, people with delta variants are telling it to at least six people.
“The problem here is that the delta mutant is twice as infectious as the original virus, which raises the overall threshold of herd immunity much higher,” Franco said.
He estimated that the herd immunity threshold for delta mutants could be “well above 80% and perhaps close to 90%.” By comparison, the measles herd immunity threshold is 95%.
“It’s far from ideal at this point, but this herd immunity should become more effective as more vaccinations are promoted, especially in counties with low vaccination rates,” Franco said.
Despite news of breakthrough infectious diseases among vaccinated people, Franco says that unvaccinated people account for 97% of COVID hospitalizations at his Alabama medical center. Told. Overall, 89% of COVID samples undergoing gene sequencing have been shown to be delta.
According to Franco, vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected with the delta mutation than unvaccinated people, and are more likely to be hospitalized or die in a hospital with COVID. It is said to be 25 times lower.
The problem is not that it is difficult to obtain a COVID vaccine in the United States, said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, co-director of the Institute for Healthcare Transformation at the University of Pennsylvania.
“It’s very difficult not to find a vaccine if you need it,” he added, adding that the vaccine is “free, $ zero, and I’m not going to pay.”
However, as with the COVID test in the United States, vaccination rates are declining, Emmanuel said.
As a result, there is no clear way to tell if vaccinated people are spreading the coronavirus through asymptomatic infections. Also, many people remain vulnerable because they are not fired.
“The number of tests performed has been significantly reduced,” Emmanuel said in an IDSA media briefing. “When you go to many places, it’s hard to actually take the test and it’s hard to understand where to take the test.”
For this reason, public health officials have a good grasp of the number of breakthrough infections occurring among vaccinated people and how infectious these cases may be. Emmanuel said.
Lack of proper testing can also mean that as COVID evolves, more annoying variants can emerge, which we can miss, he added. rice field.
“The worry is that something new will evolve, which we call epsilon or other variants,” Emmanuel said. “We need to monitor it very carefully. If we miss a breakthrough infection, we may have missed an evolution here that is very important for us to follow.”
This lack of knowledge is why Emmanuel supports a new call for masking by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they stop at grocery stores, post offices, or other potentially crowded indoor spaces. is.
“Wear a mask for 15 or 20 minutes,” he said. “Even in very well vaccinated areas, it is very, very important.”
In the meantime, anyone who has not been vaccinated should be attacked to protect themselves and prevent future COVID mutations, Emmanuel said.
“I don’t know where new things will evolve,” he said. “We are pretty confident that many evolutions will take place. That is what nature does. And we must be protected from it, and the best way is to vaccinate the world. It is to inoculate. “
For more information
The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccine..
Source: Dr. Ricardo Franco, Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD, Co-Director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.Infectious Diseases Society of America, Media Briefing, August 3, 2021
Sources
2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/8-4-how-the-delta-variant-is-changing-the-forecast-for-covid-19-2654300847.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]