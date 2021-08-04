How Delta Variant Changes US Forecast for COVID-19-Consumer Health News

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The COVID-19 vaccine helps protect unvaccinated people due to the proliferation of new delta strains across the United States, but experts say it is highly infected. Power achieves true herd immunity, which may mean that more people need to bring a jab.

According to follow-up data, cases of COVID have not increased as rapidly in high-vaccination areas as in poorly-vaccinated areas, said Dr. Ricardo Franco, an associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

According to Franco, there are 40-50 COVID cases per 100,000 in places where vaccination rates are less than 30%, and about 15 per 100,000 in counties where more than 60% are vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated people benefit from greater herd immunity in high-vaccinated counties compared to low-vaccinated counties,” Franco said in a media briefing at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on Tuesday. “.

But Franco added that the amazing infectivity of the Delta variant means that the United States is likely to need more people to be vaccinated to reach true herd immunity. I did.

Due to the infectivity of the original COVID strain, experts estimated that 60% to 70% of people would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Each person infected with the strain is expected to infect a few more people.

However, according to tracking data, people with delta variants are telling it to at least six people.

“The problem here is that the delta mutant is twice as infectious as the original virus, which raises the overall threshold of herd immunity much higher,” Franco said.

He estimated that the herd immunity threshold for delta mutants could be “well above 80% and perhaps close to 90%.” By comparison, the measles herd immunity threshold is 95%.

“It’s far from ideal at this point, but this herd immunity should become more effective as more vaccinations are promoted, especially in counties with low vaccination rates,” Franco said.

Despite news of breakthrough infectious diseases among vaccinated people, Franco says that unvaccinated people account for 97% of COVID hospitalizations at his Alabama medical center. Told. Overall, 89% of COVID samples undergoing gene sequencing have been shown to be delta.

According to Franco, vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected with the delta mutation than unvaccinated people, and are more likely to be hospitalized or die in a hospital with COVID. It is said to be 25 times lower.

The problem is not that it is difficult to obtain a COVID vaccine in the United States, said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, co-director of the Institute for Healthcare Transformation at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s very difficult not to find a vaccine if you need it,” he added, adding that the vaccine is “free, $ zero, and I’m not going to pay.”

However, as with the COVID test in the United States, vaccination rates are declining, Emmanuel said.

As a result, there is no clear way to tell if vaccinated people are spreading the coronavirus through asymptomatic infections. Also, many people remain vulnerable because they are not fired.

“The number of tests performed has been significantly reduced,” Emmanuel said in an IDSA media briefing. “When you go to many places, it’s hard to actually take the test and it’s hard to understand where to take the test.”

For this reason, public health officials have a good grasp of the number of breakthrough infections occurring among vaccinated people and how infectious these cases may be. Emmanuel said.

Lack of proper testing can also mean that as COVID evolves, more annoying variants can emerge, which we can miss, he added. rice field.

“The worry is that something new will evolve, which we call epsilon or other variants,” Emmanuel said. “We need to monitor it very carefully. If we miss a breakthrough infection, we may have missed an evolution here that is very important for us to follow.”

This lack of knowledge is why Emmanuel supports a new call for masking by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they stop at grocery stores, post offices, or other potentially crowded indoor spaces. is.

“Wear a mask for 15 or 20 minutes,” he said. “Even in very well vaccinated areas, it is very, very important.”

In the meantime, anyone who has not been vaccinated should be attacked to protect themselves and prevent future COVID mutations, Emmanuel said.

“I don’t know where new things will evolve,” he said. “We are pretty confident that many evolutions will take place. That is what nature does. And we must be protected from it, and the best way is to vaccinate the world. It is to inoculate. “

