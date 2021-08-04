Eating less meat means a healthier heart-consumer health news





Wednesday, August 4, 2021 (HealthDay News)-For people of all ages, eating a healthy plant-based diet reduces the risk of heart attack and heart disease, two new studies say is showing. Both studies will be on August 4th Journal of the American Heart Association, We support the dietary guidelines of the Heart Association. “A nutritious plant-based diet is beneficial for cardiovascular health. A plant-based diet is not necessarily a vegetarian,” said Choi Uni, a co-author of a study. Hee-seop Choi is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis. Hee-seop Choi said in a news release in the journal, “People can choose from vegetable foods that are as close to nature as possible and are not highly processed.” Hee-seop Choi’s study included approximately 5,000 US adults enrolled in the CARDIA study of young adults. They were 18 to 30 years old and had no heart disease at the time of registration from 1985 to 1986. During the 32-year follow-up period, approximately 300 participants developed cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, heart-related chest pain, or arteries clogged somewhere in the body. However, those who ate the most nutritious vegetable foods were 52% less likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Protective eating habits included eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and whole grains to reduce unhealthy animal foods such as high-fat lean meats. Researchers also found that participants who improved their diet the most between the ages of 25 and 50 were 61% less likely to develop heart disease than those who had the lowest diet quality during that time. did. Due to the small number of vegetarians among the participants, this study could not assess the possible benefits of a strict vegetarian diet, excluding all animal foods, including meat, dairy products, and eggs. Hee-seop Choi said, “Individuals believe that they can reasonably include fried chicken, fried fish, eggs, low-fat dairy and other animal foods.” Other studies included more than 123,000 participants Women’s Health Initiative.. This is a long-term study in the United States examining the prevention and early detection of serious health conditions in postmenopausal women. The women in this new analysis enrolled in the study between 1993 and 1998 when they were between the ages of 50 and 79 (mean age 62) and had no cardiovascular disease. They were tracked until 2017 to see if a so-called portfolio diet would reduce the risk of heart problems. The portfolio diet includes nuts. Vegetable protein from soybeans, beans or tofu; viscous soluble fiber from oats, barley, okra, eggplant, oranges, apples and berries. Plant sterols from olive and canola oils, fortified foods and unsaturated fats found in avocado. Intake of saturated fats and dietary cholesterol is restricted. Women who follow the portfolio diet most closely are 11% less likely to develop any type of cardiovascular disease and are 11% more likely to develop coronary heart disease than women who are on a less frequent diet. % Low, 17% less likely to develop heart failure. The researchers found it. “These results present an important opportunity as people still have room to incorporate more cholesterol-lowering vegetable foods into their diets,” said Dr. John Sivan Piper, senior author of the study. Said. He is an associate professor of nutrition and medicine at the University of Toronto, Canada. “Further adherence to the portfolio’s dietary patterns is likely to be associated with even fewer cardiovascular events, perhaps as much as cholesterol-lowering drugs. Still, the 11% reduction is clinically meaningful and profitable. Meets everyone’s minimum threshold, and the results show that portfolio diets bring heart health benefits, “added Sieven piper. For more information The National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood A guide to a healthy heart.. sauce: Journal of the American Heart Association, News Release, August 4, 2021

