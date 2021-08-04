Six counties in central Pennsylvania are now in the “substantial spread” category of COVID-19 infection





The Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties fall into the category of substantial expanse defined by the CDC, and it is advisable to wear masks indoors.

Pennsylvania, USA — The counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York fall into the substantial dissemination categories defined by the CDC. This means that people in these counties, even if vaccinated, must wear masks when in public places. .. As of last week, Governor Tom Wolf said he wasn’t considering a state-wide mask mandate because of the growing number of cases in the federal government, leaving it to individual counties. So far, none of the six counties in our region, which are fairly widespread, have implemented county-wide indoor mask obligations. Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University are calling on the state to implement a COVID-19 mitigation strategy that lasts at least three to four weeks to reduce the COVID-19 epidemic. Senior author Dr. Cima Rakdawara (Associate Professor) said: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Pit School of Medicine.. “In the face of SARS-CoV-2 infection and suboptimal elevated vaccination rates, it is important to identify strategies that can reduce virus-related hospitalizations.” Interventions such as universal masking obligations, collection restrictions, and restaurant and bar closures implemented between March 2021 and March 2022, according to scientists, have been associated with reduced mortality from COVID-19. I did. Of the 23 states that implemented a strong combination of the above three measures, only about 35% had mortality rates above the national average. In contrast, of the 28 states with less stringent mitigation strategies, nearly 75% had above-national average mortality rates. FOX43 contacted the county leaders extensively to see if mask mandates were being considered. Larry George, Lancaster County: “At this time, there are no changes to the county’s masking policy. Of course, employees and all visitors to the county building are free to wear masks as needed.” Brett Hambright, Dauphin County Press Secretary: “We have no obligations at this time. We recommend that you follow the CDC guidance. Dauphin County is monitoring numbers and cases and is ready to respond accordingly. Specifically, The EMA can recognize existing pandemics and approach and respond daily, but if necessary, the process for emergency service agencies to provide PPE equipment (gloves, gowns, masks, shields). We do. Medical professionals / responders use PPE for all emergency calls and continue to do this. This is standard. It was before COVID so practice. We , People are educated about vaccines and continue to encourage them to make reservations if they need a shot. “ Governor Wolf also recommends that Pennsylvanians be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Download the new FOX43 app here.

