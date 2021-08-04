Fitness Solutions: Your Personality Needs to Determine Your Diet Choice

As we approach what we want to be the final stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are working on the additional weight we have accumulated over the last 18 months.

Due to stress, anxiety, reduced mobility, and changes in eating habits, many of us have come to have what we call a “pandemic 20”.

As a personal trainer, many people have recently asked me to help me lose weight. Some clients have been successful in losing weight last year, but weight loss programming is not my specialty. I am a provider Evidence-based information and coordinated exercise plans to help clients increase their chances of success in their efforts.

However, working with a client who succeeded in changing body composition, I noticed one common denominator. For all clients who lost weight, different methods or styles of diet and exercise were used to suit their personality and allowed them to stick consistently over the long term.

They all tried in the past but were unsuccessful and reached their desired results only when they found the right approach for them. With all this in mind, here are the four approaches to weight loss used by the client and the personality types that may successfully connect to each.

1 — If you enjoy accountability and numbers and focus on details, you can limit your calorie intake by following a commercial program like Weight Watcher that needs to track all your daily food intake. There is a chance of success. Similarly, apps like My Fitness Pal work well because you have to enter all the food into the app for analysis and report generation. It’s a lot easier than it used to be to manually journal and analyze in a real journal with a pen, but the process can still be quite tedious. The main knock on calorie reduction is that when you stop dieting, you are in a temporary state of returning to your previous body composition.

2 — Another approach is to eliminate the entire food group from the diet. This meant removing as much fat as possible, but in most cases this meant removing carbohydrates to affect blood sugar, insulin, and fat storage. Popular plans to promote this include the Atkins and Ketogenic diets. This approach works, but the biggest challenge is to maintain it for a long time. Planning and eating a diet that is lacking for the entire food group can be monotonous and tedious for many. In addition, low carbohydrates or absences in the diet can be frustrating, tired, and depressed. This diet approach also tends to be very high in meat and animal products, which can be off for others while being a bonus for certain. Due to the lack of carbohydrates, this approach reduces a large amount of water at the beginning of the plan. This is attractive to people who want quick results.

3 — Perhaps the most popular modern dietary approach is called intermittent fasting. Rather than limiting calories or specific food groups, you can only eat what you like in a specific “meal window.” In the most popular windows, you can only eat from noon to 8 pm. For those who don’t want to bother with details such as food make-up and journaling … this method makes sense as long as you’re used to working for hours at a time without eating.

Four – The easiest and often most successful way to eat better, leaner and lighter is to eat according to the principles of balanced nutrition. Translated, this means that nothing is forbidden when eaten in true moderation. People I know who have been very successful in this way honestly value where they need to “clean things” and minimize consumption of processed foods, white flour, monosaccharides, saturated fats and alcohol. We will start to suppress it. This is sometimes referred to as the 80/20 diet. That is, 80% of the diet (or the amount of food on the plate) is dedicated to vegetables, lean protein, and complex carbohydrates, and 20% is “more edible food for fun and taste. That’s a simple idea.” But when applied consistently over time, it actually works for the type of person who doesn’t want to buy trends and trends, and is willing to wait for results that may not be immediately available. The most popular example of this type of diet is found in the Mediterranean diet.

Finally, I found it worthwhile to look at recent conversations with registered dietitians. He said that all of the above methods would work as long as he followed the plan consistently over the long term.